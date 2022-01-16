Catering to those with a need for cheese, the recently-opened Cheese Junkies serves lunch, dinner and even late-night snacks at 1510 Summitview Ave.
Owner Jamie Burns, who also owns the Drink n Games arcade bar on Yakima Avenue, opened her new restaurant on Nov. 19 and feels “very fortunate” about the success it’s had so far.
“I’ve had a few other businesses,” she said. “(Drink n Games) had to close for 10 months due to COVID-19, so I was looking for another opportunity.
“Originally (Cheese Junkies) was just going to be a food truck, but we saw this location was available and we fell in love with it.”
The Cheese Junkies menu, available at wearecheesejunkies.com, includes a variety of cheeseburgers, grilled-cheese sandwiches, mac ‘n cheese, appetizers and cheese zombies, a Yakima favorite. Burns said her zombies come in three flavors: classic, jalapeño bacon and pizza.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with late-night hours until 4 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Call 509-895-7727.
Urgent care clinic opens
Nova Health, a company that provides primary and urgent care services in the western U.S., has opened an urgent care clinic at 4001 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
The facility, which opened Dec. 7, treats non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses for same-day and walk-in patients. The location previously housed the Westside Medi Center clinic.
Nova Health, founded in 2008 in Eugene, Ore., now has 30 clinics in the western U.S., including two in the Tri-Cities. The company is part of Community Care Partners, a provider of urgent and primary care with 60 clinics across six states.
The new urgent care clinic at the northwest corner of Tieton Drive and 40th Avenue is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; call 509-410-0746.
New location for Bonnie and Clyde’s
The Bonnie and Clyde’s Automotive Center recently moved to a new location at 111 S. Third Ave. in Yakima, at the northeast corner of Third Avenue and Walnut Street.
According to the auto repair shop’s website, bctuneup.com, the business was established in 1973 and offers automotive diagnostics, repair and maintenance services. The business was previously at 501 E. Nob Hill Blvd., where the Bonnie and Clyde’s Brake Center remains.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; call 509-248-3177.
The Bonnie and Clyde Muffler Center remains under its iconic gun sign, just east of South First Street at 105 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Business tidbits
• Owens Cycle Inc. at 1707 N. First St. in Yakima has been sold, and is now Apple State Powersports. The business, which sells Harley-Davidson and Yahama motorcycles, side-by-sides and a variety of ATVs, was founded by Dean Owens in 1972 and has 23 full-time employees, according to owenscycleinc.com.
• A building permit has been issued for a 2,500-square-foot fuel canopy addition at Tieton Food Mart, a Conoco station at 4708 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
• In case anyone’s wondering, there is a Facebook page out there called “Bring Trader Joe’s to Yakima.” The page, which was created on March 22, 2010, has 5,941 likes and 5,431 followers. There remains only one Washington state Trader Joe’s location east of the Cascades, in Spokane.
