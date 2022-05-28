Instead of Yakima Valley students coming to the Junior Achievement facility in Terrace Heights, beginning in 2023, JA will be bringing its storefronts and educational programs to them.
JA of Washington officials will switch from the Terrace Heights center to a mobile unit early next year, allowing the organization to reach more students in remote communities throughout Central Washington, said Natalie Vega O’Neil, JA of Washington’s president and CEO.
“We will continue bringing students to our Yakima facility for the experiential capstone programs JA Biztown and JA Finance Park through the end of 2022,” O’Neil said. “After our building lease ends in February 2023, we will be switching the program delivery to the mobile capstone unit.
“The mobile unit will be offering the same hands-on learning experience as the JA Yakima facility, bringing the simulated mini-towns with all the featured storefronts directly to students,” she added. “We are also offering all our virtual programs in partnership with local organizations and volunteers.”
Biztown and Finance Park are JA programs that work with “storefront partners” in the Yakima Valley to teach students financial literacy and the role of businesses in the community, with a hands-on experience at banks, hospitals, restaurants, government agencies and other businesses.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 11,000 students were going through the Terrace Heights facility each year, O’Neil said, with the number of students much lower during the past two years.
“We’re hoping for a pre-COVID level of activity in that building starting in September,” O’Neil said.
JA of Washington also serves 3,800-4,000 students per year through school visits, partnering with local organizations, businesses and volunteers from the community.
“The pandemic allowed us an opportunity to continue to see how we could pivot as an organization and change the way we offer our programs,” O’Neil said, citing JA’s digital programming as an example.
After a year of meetings, discussions, surveys and guidance among the organization’s Central Washington board, the JA statewide board of directors unanimously agreed to sell the Terrace Heights building and transition to the mobile unit — what O’Neil called “a traveling financial literacy laboratory.”
This mobile unit has portable, custom-built elements that fit into a truck and can be set up to give a visual impression of brick-and-mortar storefronts, similar to the permanent facility in Terrace Heights.
“It’s basically our facility experience, but on wheels … instead of having a brick and mortar facility, we’ll have a mobile unit,” O’Neil said. “It will be a build-up and tear-down experience we can take to different parts of Central Washington.”
While JA is committed to prioritizing its Biztown and Finance Park programs in Central Washington, the mobile unit will visit areas east of the Cascades that are not served by its Auburn facility. This includes the Tri-Cities, Spokane and North Central Washington regions, O’Neil said.
“Our classroom programs aren’t going anywhere — we’ll continue to offer those with help from our volunteers,” she added.
The building at 650 University Parkway has been sold to local developer Byron Borton, who owns and developed the adjacent University Parkway Apartments complex.
The sale agreement allows JA to occupy the building through February 2023, and O’Neil said the organization “really wanted to sell it to someone who’s invested in the area, who’s part of the community.”
In an email to JA’s storefront partners, O’Neil said selling the building will help the organization in several ways, including providing an injection of funds that can be immediately invested while plans are developed for the future.
“The sale proceeds will sustain our current goals for the region and support our more significant plans for our broader reach and impact in the Central Washington area: more kids served in even more expansive geographical areas,” she wrote.
More information on Junior Achievement and its education programs is available at jawashington.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.