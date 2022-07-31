A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, opened July 22 at 6 N. Fair Ave. in Yakima (across from Target, next to Pizza Hut).
The business, with more than 750 stores across the U.S., offers professional fixes for most computer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.
Basic repairs such as cracked screens, battery issues and water damage can be completed in 45 minutes or less, said Alex Smithey, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions district manager, in a news release.
Simple to complex problems with all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, can be repaired by the store’s technicians, and Asurion is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, Smithey said.
Customers may book a repair at www.asurion.com or visit the store for walk-in service. For hours and more information, visit the website or call 509-426-6035.
