A new business has opened and another has relocated in downtown Prosser, according to the Prosser Chamber of Commerce.
Calico Kisses, a shop selling candies, hot dogs, gourmet popcorn, ice cream and gifts such as books, plush toys and candles, had a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening on April 1, the chamber noted on its Facebook page.
Shawna Stoneking owns the business located at 1120 Meade Ave., across the street from Banner Bank. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; call (509) 832-2750 or visit the Calico Kisses Facebook page for more information.
The chamber also noted that Jade’s British Girl Treats, a candy and ice cream shop featuring Frozen Indulgence premium ice cream, has reopened at its new downtown location, in the Mercer Building at 715 Sixth St.
Winter hours at Jade’s British Girl Treats are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Visit britishgirltreats.com or call (509) 643-9450.
