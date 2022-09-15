In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center.
But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair illustrates a few tough realities for employers seeking to fill open positions, noted Michelle Smith, communications and employer engagement manager for the workforce council.
“It’s not the typical job fair — we’re seeing different employers, and some from a good distance away, like Klickitat Valley Health (hospital),” Smith said during Thursday’s event.
The range of employers spanned the alphabet and job spectrum — from medical and administrative staff at Astria Health locations throughout the Yakima Valley to combing canines at stores like Wilco.
“Wilco is trying to hire a lead dog groomer. It pays $70,000 a year,” Smith said of the West Valley retailer.
Labor force participation rate
There are two figures to consider when looking at available jobs: the participation rate and the unemployment rate, Smith said.
Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department, noted that July’s unemployment rate in Yakima County (the most recent data available) was 4.5% — the lowest rate for July since Washington state began recording data electronically in 1978.
July’s local jobless rate was 1.8 percentage points lower than July 2021 (6.3%) and represented the 16th straight month, from April 2021 to July 2022, that year-over-year monthly rates have declined in Yakima County, Meseck reported.
With the statewide unemployment rate at 3.5% for July, Smith said there are now almost two open jobs for every unemployed person.
This is a factor of the labor force participation rate: a figure the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to determine the percentage of the population either working or actively looking for work (see sidebar).
The participation rate has gradually declined for most of the past 20 years, going from 66.6% in August 2002 to 63.4% in February 2020.
Then the pandemic hit, and the participation rate plunged, dropping to 60.2% in April 2020 — a two-month decline that matched the rate’s decrease over the previous 18 years, the BLS reported.
As Smith noted in her recent “Central Washington Works” column, many Baby Boomers retired during the pandemic, and families found they could either make ends meet on one income and/or could no longer afford child care, forcing one parent to leave the work force.
“Whatever the reason, the COVID shutdown changed American workers,” Smith noted. “People of all ages realized that work is only part of life, and many are no longer putting it ahead of families, travel, vacation, etc.”
The participation rate has rebounded a bit since the first months of COVID-19, with August’s 62.4% national figure about 1 percentage point lower than before the pandemic.
With both the unemployment and participation rates at low levels, businesses of every size and industry are looking for workers, Smith said.
State agencies join the job fair
Of the 48 employers at the Sept. 8 job fair, many were associated with health care, with Astria, Community Health, Comprehensive Healthcare, Triumph Treatment Services, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic all staffing booths seeking workers.
Goldendale’s hospital, Klickitat Valley Health, also attended, seeking to fill open positions ranging from nurses to janitorial staff.
Manufacturers (Crunch Pak, Cub Crafters, Northstar Attachments), employment staffing companies (Atlas Staffing, BBSI, Work-Force Solutions) and senior living/health care companies (Living Care Community, Parkside Nursing Care, Senior Life Resources NW) were well-represented at the job fair, as they have been in the past, Smith noted.
But the appearance of state or local government agencies such as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Postal Service and Yakima Police Department indicates that public sector jobs are widely available, too.
“State agencies are here today … that’s very, very rare,” Smith said. “They’re starting to come to in-person job fairs because they’re struggling to get employees.”
Typically state agencies promote their job openings online on state websites (careers.wa.gov), on their agency LinkedIn pages, or at worksourcewa.com, Smith added. If an agency’s human resources budget allows, they also may recruit employees through sites like Indeed.com.
“Both the Department of Fish and Wildlife and DSHS attended last week’s event because they have several openings,” Smith said on Monday. “Many people are not aware of (jobs listed at) careers.wa.gov.”
Long lists of local job openings
Human resources personnel from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Terrace Heights, Tree Top in Selah and Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish all met with job seekers at the Sept. 8 event.
PNWU was hoping to fill various professional and administrative openings, and had a second booth seeking people willing to act as “simulated” patients, said Sheila Sahagun, administrative coordinator.
Ashlee Strom, employment specialist at Legends Casino, had a list of 14 different types of job openings, many of them food and beverage positions like cooks, cashiers and dishwashers.
“Those positions are always the hardest to fill,” Strom said.
She noted potential employees usually ask about pay, benefits and hours, especially if daytime hours are available.
“We need midshift and nighttime positions filled. People often think that they can start with daytime hours, and that’s usually not available,” Strom said. “Of course, some people prefer those (later) shifts, or like the flexibility.
“I feel like right now a lot of places are having the same issues we are finding people,” she added. “Transportation is an issue for a lot of our (job applicants), getting from Yakima to the casino. We used to have a shuttle for employees at one time, and may try to bring that back.”
Tree Top had two salaried positions and nine hourly-rate jobs available at its Selah facilities, with all three shifts available, said Jazmine Lopez of the company’s human resources department.
“Actually, I just had someone ask about the graveyard shift. Some people look for those hours,” Lopez said, noting shift deferential is paid for overnight hours. “We also currently are offering a sign-on bonus, which is paid after the 90-day probationary period.”
Tree Top had another career fair planned on Sept. 15 at the Selah Civic Center.
WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services in Washington. The South Central Workforce Council oversees the WorkSource offices in Kittitas, Klickitat, Yakima and Skamania counties.
Smith, with the Workforce Council, said her organization probably won’t have any large job fair events until 2023, but the organization can help businesses in a variety of ways.
“Our dedicated business team meets regularly with businesses small and large from across a variety of industries. We can organize employer of the day hiring events at WorkSource offices,” she said.
“We can help craft job descriptions and job postings. We offer labor market information (wages ranges, trends as well as occupations in demand). We also help promote opportunities on Facebook.”
