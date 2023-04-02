A few weeks ago, I attended the Washington State Employment and HR Law, an annual event organized by the state council of the Society for Human Resource Management.
SHRM is a global organization with more than 300,000 members in 165 countries. At 75 years old, SHRM truly is the “Voice of All Things Work.”
The event opened with a keynote address from Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president, and chief executive officer of SHRM. As I expected, he addressed the workforce shortage throughout his presentation.
“The workforce, as we’ve known it, has fundamentally changed," Taylor said. "Businesses are tasked with doing more with fewer human resources.”
Sadly, Taylor was not referring to human resource managers. He was referring to the fact that the U.S. has fewer workers and potential employees.
Conference sessions addressed three tracts: diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace culture and employment law. Because sessions were concurrent, I downloaded slide decks for those I was not able to attend. Employee experience was a recurring theme throughout.
While “employee experience” may not seem important to some businesses, retaining existing talent is critical in the current labor market. Even though labor market participation has ticked up a bit, there are still 1.9 job openings for anyone looking for work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employers no longer have access to potential talent like they have had in the past.
A few of my takeaways about employee experience from the conference:
- Today’s workplace is multigenerational, meaning we have Baby Boomers (sometimes), Generation X, Millennials and Gen Z working side by side.
Pew Research defines Baby Boomers as those individuals born between 1946 and 1964; Generation X as those born from 1965-1980; Millennials born between 1981-1996; and Generation Z born between 1997-2012.
Each generation has a unique work style, set of expectations, and ways of communicating. For success, we need to strive to understand each other and adapt.
- Conflict doesn’t have to be seen as something negative. Conflict is an important source of information for an organization. If managed, conflict can be an opportunity to spur innovation. “Conflicts are messengers and teachers,” said Dan Mahle. “When we listen, learn, and engage proactively, we enable organizational wellbeing.”
- Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was not a fad; it’s all about inclusion. And it’s about much more than race or ethnicity. The conference spoke to LGTBQ+, neurodiversity, even hiring justice-involved individuals.
- Remote and hybrid work are here to stay. A recent McKinsey survey found that a flexible working arrangement is the third top reason for finding a new job. Generation Z has been using smartphones since they were toddlers. This impacts how they think and work. The idea that you need to be at a desk in an office is foreign to them.
- To stay competitive, businesses will have to budget for compensation levels congruent with inflation. Washington’s minimum wage is now based on the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) so be prepared for increases. The new minimum wage will be announced Sept. 30 and take effect Jan. 1.
