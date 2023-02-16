State officials unanimously recommended approval for two solar farm projects in the northeast corner of Yakima County during a Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council meeting Wednesday.
The EFSEC board voted 6-0 to send a positive recommendation on the High Top and Ostrea solar projects to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval. He has 60 days to consider the recommendation, and his decision may be appealed in the state court system.
“The council concludes that the High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar Projects will provide the state and the region with important clean energy supply and will not cause significant unmitigated environmental impacts or substantial negative effect on the broad public interest,” the recommendation states.
High Top and Ostrea are two 80-megawatt projects on sites that cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 926 and 811 acres, respectively, about 20 and 22 miles east of Moxee.
The sites are north of State Route 24 and south of the Yakima Training Center on property owned by Zine and Najiba Badissy, who have agreed to long-term leases with the developer.
California-based Cypress Creek Renewables submitted its application for High Top and Ostrea to EFSEC on April 7, 2022. They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap to Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Final public comments
The two Cypress Creek proposals are among six solar farm proposals which have either been submitted or approved in the eastern portion of Yakima County or just across its border in Benton County.
Goose Creek Solar, located about eight miles east of Moxee near SR 24, was approved by the governor in December 2021, and construction plans are currently under review by EFSEC officials.
The Black Rock Solar project was approved in May 2022 by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Those solar panels also would be on land leased by the Badissy family, located directly west of the High Top and Ostrea sites on SR 24.
A draft version of the High Top and Ostrea recommendation received four public comments during the past week, Ami Hafkemeyer, the agency’s director of siting and compliance, reported during Wednesday’s meeting.
Two comments supported the solar projects and two opposed them.
Yakima County officials earlier raised objections to the projects. Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the state’s push for green energy projects fail to take into account public input, local government concerns, such as the Yakima County solar farm moratorium, and the overall impact on the state’s energy grid.
EFSEC staff responded that the projects were submitted before the Yakima County moratorium was enacted, and the agency has previously determined a moratorium isn't something that can affect a determination of local land-use consistency.
The recommendation to Inslee also addresses public concerns about fire response to the solar farms, the multiple public input opportunities and measures to address wildlife and environmental impacts of the projects.
Another solar proposal
Wednesday’s EFSEC meting concluded with another new solar power proposal, this one near Goldendale in Klickitat County. The application was submitted on Feb. 10.
The 160-megawatt Carriger Solar Project would be built on a 2,108-acre site about three miles east of Goldendale. This project, also planned by Cypress Creek Renewables, would use Bonneville Power Administration equipment to transport the solar energy.
If approved, the target commercial operation date is the second quarter of 2025, developer representative Ty Wallace said.
“Cypress Creek is taking a similar approach to the siting of Carriger solar (panels) as we did for Ostrea and High Top,” Wallace said.
Another recently submitted solar project, named Hop Hill, is planned east of Sunnyside and just across the Yakima County line in Benton County.
BrightNight Power, headquartered in Florida, plans to build a 500 megawatt solar energy and storage farm on a 5,000-acre site east of State Route 241 and north of Interstate 82, roughly 11 miles north of Prosser and seven miles east of Sunnyside.
EFSEC members will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Halls G and H at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick to discuss the Hop Hill Solar Project, with online participation also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.