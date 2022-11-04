There are plenty of detailed plans and architectural drawings to show members of the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council what proposed solar farms in eastern Yakima County would look like if approved.
But true to their name, council members and staff did some in-person “site evaluation” on Wednesday morning, holding an in-person meeting near the High Top and Ostrea solar farm sites along State Route 24 and visiting the proposed Wautoma Solar Project site just across the county line in northwest Benton County.
Both sites are visible from the Silver Dollar Café parking lot, which is where Wednesday morning’s meeting began with about 25 EFSEC officials and members of the public present.
“We wanted to get out here before the weather changed,” EFSEC Chair Kathleen Drew said on a cloudy, blustery morning. “In future meetings, we’ll have a good idea of what we’re dealing with.”
High Top and Ostrea, the two Yakima County projects, recently moved closer to final approval as a finding of land-use consistency was approved by the EFSEC board last month.
The land-use vote, along with an environmental impact statement issued Sept. 30 on the projects, are the two conditions needed for an expedited approval process. A vote on the expedited timetable is scheduled at the next EFSEC board meeting on Nov. 15. EFSEC is a state agency that provides one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects.
The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of SR 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee.
Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif., is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms. They are separate projects because they would be served by different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Seen from a distance
The Silver Dollar Café sits just north of the intersection of State Routes 24 and 241, roughly on the county line. Immediately south of it is a steep hill tackled by motorcycle racers in the annual Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hill Climb.
High Top and Ostrea are proposed on ranch land just to the northwest of the Nitro hill climb area. EFSEC officials did not have access to the site on Wednesday, and there was not room along the SR 24 shoulder for numerous vehicles to safely park, so the project sites were viewed from a distance in the restaurant parking lot, Drew said.
Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC’s director of siting and compliance, said the panels would be placed in a flat, grassy area that abuts a ridge separating the ranchland from the Yakima Training Center property to the north.
High Top will be on the western portion of the property — abutting the Black Rock Solar Project site approved by Yakima County officials earlier this year — and Ostrea would begin about 1.3 miles east of the High Top site. Transmission lines cut through the southern portion of the solar farms’ area, meaning panels would not go up immediately against SR 24, Hafkemeyer said.
“The main focus (of environmental remediation plans) has been wildlife corridors,” she added. “There’s a lot of big game migration between the Yakima Training Center and the Hanford (Reach Wildlife Refuge).”
Wildlife issues were a major part of the High Top and Ostrea environmental impact statement. Hafkemeyer told the EFSEC board at its Oct. 14 meeting that some small adjustments were made in the conditions due to public comments and concerns.
Mike Livingston, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s South Central Region director, told Wednesday’s gathering that a small population of sage grouse remains on the training center property.
The environmental statement for High Top and Ostrea has conditions requiring the revegetation of disturbed areas with a native seed mix, and raising fences slightly to allow better migration for small animals. If necessary, Cypress Creek Renewables must provide money to buy nearby land suitable to address the impacts, Livingston said.
Touring the Wautoma site
Most of the Wautoma solar panels, power lines and a new substation would be built on land leased from the Robert family, which has operated a ranch on the property since the 1890s.
Wednesday’s EFSEC tour visited Robert Ranch 5+1, a 6,000-acre property at 1521 Wautoma Road, just off State Route 241 about 12 miles north of Sunnyside. A 470-megawatt solar farm has been proposed there by Innergex, a Canadian renewable energy company.
Laura O’Neill, the Innergex environmental coordinator, was one of four company officials who answered questions about their proposal for thousands of solar panels on the flat portion of the land. The panels would stop at a creek bed at the base of the Rattlesnake Hills on the southern portion of the Robert Ranch. Cattle typically graze on the hillside.
The arrays would continue to the east end of the property, which borders the Hanford Reach National Wildlife Refuge. An additional substation would join the existing Bonneville Power Administration infrastructure, including towers spanning the property and a substation, which already exists on the land.
Panels would be set up in a north-south alignment and adjust to follow the sun during the day and in each season, the Innergex representatives said.
Solar panels would be contained within a 3,000-acre area, whose northern boundary has a large semicircle carved out of it as a buffer for burrowing owl habitat, O’Neill said.
The Robert Ranch plays an important role in both the migration and population control of Rocky Mountain elk, the DFW’s Livingston said.
“We have about 1,200 elk on the Hanford site … and they cannot be hunted there. The ranch has been part of a private hunting cooperative agreement for a long time,” Livingston said. “This area, particularly the eastern edge of their property, there’s a lot of elk movement.”
Livingston also asked about Innergex’s plans for wildfires, which can spread quickly through the area as winds whip through the shrub steppe landscape.
O’Neill said her team met Tuesday night at the Silver Dollar Café with adjacent landowners and discussed fire prevention measures, such as managing tumbleweed and which agencies would best respond to any wildfire at the Wautoma project.
“It’s something that’s been top of mind,” she added. “We don’t have a final plan yet, but it’s actively being worked on.”
At least one of the neighboring property owners was part of Wednesday’s EFSEC site tour. Eric Placzek is a cattle rancher who owns land on the ridge directly north of the Robert Ranch, on the north side of SR 24.
“We look down and see this portion of the ranch,” Placzek said. “I have no objections (to the solar farm project). I think it’s exciting.”
While EFSEC officials continue to work on an environmental review for the Wautoma Solar Project, the High Top and Ostrea sites could be approved by early next year.
If the EFSEC board grants developer Cypress Creek Renewables’ request for an expediated approval process, adjudicative proceedings and permit reviews would be scheduled within 60 days. Should EFSEC agree with the permits, its recommendation would be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval.
