With the Labor Day holiday weekend in the rearview mirror, some people begin to look ahead to Halloween. For those wanting an early start on costumes and supplies, Spirit Halloween has opened a couple stores in the Yakima Valley.
One location is at 1740 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap, just north of the Valley Mall in the former Bed, Bath & Beyond store (near Old Navy). Another location has opened in the former Aaron’s furniture store in Sunnyside at 2600 Yakima Valley Highway.
Both local Spirit Halloween stores are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Call 855-704-2669 for more information or visit spirithalloween.com.
Spirit Halloween has more than 1,400 stores across the U.S. and offers costumes, decorations, props, animatronics and other Halloween merchandise.
