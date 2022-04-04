Spectrum recently announced it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers in Yakima and the Tri-Cities, and the company will automatically increase speeds for residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks. All markets in the company’s 41-state service area now feature Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 Mbps.
Spectrum is a suite of communications services offered by Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than
32 million customers in 41 states. The company offers a full range of residential and business services including internet, TV, mobile and voice service.
More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.