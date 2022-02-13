KENNEWICK — Hundreds of wine industry owners and professionals joined a Tuesday seminar on wildfire smoke’s effect on wine, searching for answers to what is becoming an almost annual problem.
The session was part science lesson and part damage control session. Unfortunately, the remedies to wildfire smoke’s effects are still being studied, and preliminary results show the processes to remove “ashtray aftertaste” from wine are not easy nor cheap.
“You can taste it on your palate, you can smell it in your nose. What do you do?” asked McKinley Dixon, assistant winemaker at Four Feathers Wine Services, during Tuesday afternoon’s seminar on the floor of the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Dixon, Tom Collins of Washington State University’s viticulture and enology program, and others in the industry discussed the issue at WineVit 2022, an annual gathering of the state’s wine industry hosted by the Washington Winegrowers Association.
Charlie Lybecker, a winemaker and co-owner of Cairdeas Winery near Lake Chelan, moderated the smoke effect seminar and noted how wildfires have affected his business for the past seven years.
“In 2015, we had the largest wildfires in Washington state history in our backyard,” Lybecker said. “Some of the worst smoke-impacted wines I’ve ever tried were white wines.”
With climate change, recent Western droughts and an almost-annual wildfire season in late summer and early fall, winemakers “need to move past the stick-your-head-in-the-sand approach … and use the tools we have,” Lybecker added.
The “smoke taint” in wine was first discussed in 2013, after wildfire smoke affected some Washington vineyards and wineries in 2012, Collins said. The smoke taint/taste in wine was found to be caused by increased levels of two compounds: guaiacol and 4-methylguaiacol.
In the past decade, Collins and his colleagues at WSU have worked to install smoke sensor networks in commercial vineyards throughout Central and southern Washington, tested the effectiveness of “barrier sprays” applied to grapevines to keep smoke compounds out, and studied the use of enzymes and reverse osmosis to treat wine after it has been fermented.
Network to monitor smoke
The first sensor network was established in 2020, with monitors placed in eight vineyards to track PM1s, particulate matter smaller than one micron, which are spread by wildfire smoke, Collins said.
A Labor Day dust storm in 2020, followed by a solid week of wildfire smoke shortly afterward, eventually resulted in higher guaiacol and 4-methylguaiacol levels in some Washington wines produced that fall.
For 2021, Collins’ team doubled the amount of monitors, creating a sensor network in an east-west corridor from Walla Walla to Yakima, and a north-south corridor from Lake Chelan to the Oregon state line.
“This year (2022), we will have 28 to 30 monitor sites installed by May,” he added, noting that they will be placed in various topography to better gauge the amount of smoke affecting hillside vineyards.
Barrier spray and treatments
Last year also saw a barrier spray trial, although Collins found that grapes and any stems or leaves harvested must be thoroughly washed before the winemaking process, or else the smoke compounds will end up in the wine.
“We think these materials are doing what we want them to, we just have to get them off the vines,” Collins said.
Dixon, who tried several different techniques to “treat” wine that had smoke taint, found a process called differential filtration “has a huge, dramatic effect on reducing all of these measurable compounds.”
Although differential filtration is expensive, it can be part of a broader process of breaking down smoke-tainted wine, then building it back up through blending, Dixon said.
Sadie Drury, who manages eight vineyards, including Seven Hills Vineyard near Walla Walla, discussed the financial options for vineyards and wineries when they have smoke-tainted grapes and wines.
Crop insurance is one option, although it requires vineyard owners to understand rapid testing protocol in case their grapes are rejected by wineries. Growers also could offer wineries a discount on smoke-affected grapes, Drury said.
