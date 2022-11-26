The Main Street Grandview Association is joining the Downtown Association of Yakima and hundreds of other local business districts across the U.S. in the annual Small Business Saturday promotion.
Special sales, promotions and prize drawings are planned as the event is celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at dozens of businesses in Yakima and Grandview.
“Small Business Saturday shines the spotlight on our fantastic small, independent businesses in the downtown core,” said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director.
“Big box stores, malls and online businesses all have their holiday days of the week,” Holt added. "Small Business Saturday was created for the neighborhood stores, the independents, the moms and pops, your downtown business district with its connection to the community’s history.”
Grandview plans new promotions
Main Street Grandview President Ray Vining said his organization is joining the national Small Business Saturday movement “this year … and for the foreseeable future.”
“We know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Vining said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Please join Mainstreet Grandview and organizations across the country in supporting Grandview's small businesses by shopping at a small business.”
Some free gifts and prize drawings will await people who support Grandview businesses, organizers said.
Shoppers can stop at the organization’s downtown office at 202 Division St. and receive a free Small Business Saturday cloth shopping bag and a sheet of coupons for deals at downtown businesses.
With each sale at stores with the Small Business Saturday poster, shoppers will be entered in a drawing for prizes provided by downtown Grandview merchants.
For further information, visit Main Street Grandview’s Facebook page.
DAY passport promotion
In Yakima, shoppers may pick up a passport, map of participating businesses and a free shopping tote at any of three check-in stations: Wheatland Bank, 201 E. Yakima Ave., Cashmere Valley Bank, 127 W. Yakima Ave., or the DAY office, 14 S. First St.
Passports are stamped at participating Small Business Saturday merchants, DAY executive director Holt said. No purchase is necessary to receive a passport stamp, but to enter the prize drawing for Downtown Yakima gift bags, five stamps from five different businesses and one proof of purchase are required.
A drawing for gift bags filled with prizes will occur at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, live on the Downtown Yakima Facebook page.
Yellow clapboards and a “Shop Here” poster will identify the 37 businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, Holt said.
“It’s really gained in popularity,” Holt said of Small Business Saturday. “The first year we did it was 2019, and it was a successful event with 17 businesses involved.
“Then in 2020, in the heart of COVID, we had a huge increase to well over 30 businesses, and there was a sense of an event downtown,” he added. “This year we’ll have 37 businesses, and many of them in the past have told us (Small Business Saturday) is one of their best days of the year.”
Participation in the passport prize drawings has increased, too, with about 50 eligible passports submitted in 2019 and 165 turned in last year, Holt said.
“And of course, there are a lot of people who enjoy the day and visit participating businesses who don’t turn in the passports,” he added.
Small Business Saturday in Yakima has been sponsored the past three years by Pacific Power, and its national sponsor is American Express.
For more information on the Yakima events, visit downtownyakima.com.
Report for America reporter Jasper Kenzo Sundeen contributed to this story.
