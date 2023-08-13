Small and midsize farms throughout the Yakima Valley have sold or closed. Even large fruit packing warehouses are selling or closing altogether. It’s expensive to remain competitive.
The decision to lay people off is painful — and it’s one no business wants to make. In the event your organization is facing a layoff, sale of business, natural disaster like wildfire or drought, or even a business closure, there is a way to make it a bit easier.
Through a program the Department of Labor calls Rapid Response, your local workforce board (South Central Workforce) will quickly coordinate immediate aid to your company and affected workers to ensure rapid reemployment and minimize the negative impact of the layoff/closure.
Once we hear of a reduction in force, South Central Workforce delivers customized, confidential services at the business location. Through a meeting or series of meetings, we connect affected workers to WorkSource, explain how to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, introduce training and health care options, community college training and courses, and other community resources.
This helps soon-to-be displaced workers connect with services like unemployment before they are out of work. Rapid Response can also be provided in Spanish or virtually. Best of all, these services are available at no cost.
During times when a business has worked with us to set up a Rapid Response, the layoffs and closures have seemed to go easier for both the workers facing job loss and the corporate management teams. Workers reported feeling less stress, and management said they remained productive until the last day the company was open.
Our team can also assist with media relations and rumor control resulting in better public relations. We have also organized job fairs to connect affected workers with new employment opportunities.
The sooner the Rapid Response strategy is implemented, the easier it is for employees and the employer. For more information, email michelle.smith@scworkforce.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.