Selah High School students and staff were evacuated to nearby Selah Middle School Thursday afternoon after school officials found a suspicious note in a high school bathroom, school district public relations specialist Heidi Diener said.
School staff alerted the police to the note at about 11:30 a.m., Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said. The note indicated that there may be a bomb in the building, he said.
Law enforcement officials are waiting for a bomb sniffing dog from Hanford so a team can perform a sweep of the building. Christman estimated that procedure will take about two hours.
The evacuations took place at around noon. Normally high school students would be held in the school’s stadium during an evacuation. Because of the cold weather Thursday, district officials opted to use the middle school, Diener said. Law enforcement and staff members oversaw the trek between campuses, Christman said. Selah High School has about 1,100 students.
High school classes have been dismissed for the day. Diener said each high school student may leave once the school obtains permission from that student’s parents.
The middle school dismisses students at 2:05 p.m., according to its website. The district is working with its transportation department to bus its secondary students home from the middle school, a district announcement said.
All after school activities at Selah High School were canceled Thursday afternoon, according to a district announcement. Activities at other district schools are still on.
Christman said that the department takes all threats made to schools seriously, even though many of them turn out to be pranks.
“We just don't want to take a chance,” he said.
Diener said the district will continue to update parents as more information becomes available.
Housel Middle School in Prosser experienced a bomb threat Thursday morning after a tip came in about a threat made on social media. A Prosser Police Department investigation and sweep of the building by a bomb sniffing dog uncovered no suspicious devices, according to a city of Prosser press release.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include information about the situation in Prosser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.