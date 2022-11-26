UNION GAP — A wide variety of bags could be seen in shoppers’ hands Friday morning at the Valley Mall: large red ones from Macy’s, smaller ones with handles from Bath & Body Works, and free reusable ones given out by mall officials.
In their other hand, shoppers frequently carried a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate to fuel their Black Friday outings. Many of those cups were filled by four ladies in near constant motion behind the counter at Caffeine Connection Café, near the main Valley Mall entrance.
“It’s been a pretty chaotic morning,” employee Madelyn Kuhlmann said as she prepared a customer’s drink. “People have been really nice, it’s the best day of the year to work — other than having to get up so early.”
Caffeine Connection opened its Valley Mall location exactly one year ago, on Black Friday 2021, so its employees knew to expect crowds this year and they weren’t disappointed. Several café workers began their day at 4 a.m. to prepare for the mall’s 5 a.m. opening.
Besides drinks, a sales case filled with sweet treats and breakfast items had several appealing choices for shoppers Friday morning.
Shoppers like variety of stores
The Valley Mall atrium was gradually getting more crowded by 9 and 9:30 a.m. Friday. Outdoor entrances to stores like Macy’s, Kohls and Old Navy were busy with shoppers going in and out. Almost all immediately adjacent parking spots were full.
Jacob Butler, the mall’s marketing manager, started in 2019 and saw the COVID pandemic affect Black Friday crowds during 2020 and 2021.
“This year’s definitely been better, and we had a lot more people in line,” Butler said of the 5 a.m. opening. “We had about 200 people lined up — there were lines in from of Cabela’s, Old Navy, Kohls.
“We gave out 100 reusable tote bags with gift cards in them at the main entrance, and I’d say over the first few hours, we’ve had 1,500 to 2,000 shoppers,” Butler added. “It’s fun to see people out early, and to see what store bags they’re carrying.”
The mall’s variety of stores brought Yakima residents Jackelyn Mendoza and Alexia Gonzalez out on Black Friday, and they were among many who took advantage of special deals, such as Bath & Body Works’ buy-three-get-three-free promotion.
“I’m looking for clothes, mostly as Christmas gifts,” Mendoza said. “There are a variety of different stores here.”
“This is my first time coming out (on Black Friday),” Gonzalez said. “It’s not as crazy as I thought it would be.”
“I would say it’s definitely slower than previous years — at least so far,” Mendoza added.
Debbie Saucevo and her granddaughter Jordyn Warner were enjoying a treat from Cinnabon in the mall’s atrium Friday morning.
“This is the best thing we’ve found so far,” Saucevo said of her cinnamon roll. “Most of the sales have already been happening — Walmart’s been having big Black-Friday type sales for weeks.”
Warner said while she hadn’t found too many exciting sale items yet on Black Friday, she enjoyed going out to select gifts in person rather than shopping only online.
“It’s nice to see exactly what you’re getting,” she added.
A ‘special day’ for merchants
Owners and managers of locally owned stores in Valley Mall said they expected to see more customers as Black Friday went along, with many shoppers enjoying an extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“So far it’s been pretty steady. I feel more people will come through as the day moves along,” said Corral Guerrero, assistant sales manager at Concept, a clothing store.
The locally owned business has been in Valley Mall for four years, Guerrero said, and offers a variety of women’s clothing and a few men’s items.
Popular gifts for 2022 include shoes, sweaters and “comfy, oversized T-shirts,” she added.
Another local business, The Flower Shop at Cascade Garden, opened at 8 a.m. on Black Friday and planned to stay open until 9 p.m., with two shifts of six employees staffing the store. “Usually we have two in here at a time,” owner Eileen Weresch-Doornink said.
Everything in the store was 10% off until noon on Friday, with special Small Business Saturday deals planned, too, Weresch-Doornink said.
“We’ve had some good traffic, and our history here indicates that it will pick up later in the day,” she added. “I think people are going to places like Target and Best Buy early, for whatever doorbuster deals they might have, but then they’ll visit local stores like ours.”
Personalized crystal gift boxes and potted plants are among the popular gift items at Cascade Garden, and shoppers who buy plants as gifts now can leave them at the store until Christmas — a “keep the surprise alive” option many shoppers enjoy, the owner said.
“This is the third Black Friday we’ve been here, and (turnout) has been increasing every year,” Weresch-Doornink said. “We don’t do a lot of sales, so this is kind of a special day for us.”
National predictions
The Cascade Garden owner noted that while COVID restrictions and precautions lessened between 2020 and 2021, supply chain issues and lack of inventory caused many shoppers to buy gifts earlier. She believes this year will be a more “normal” Christmas shopping timeline, with stronger December sales, as those inventory issues are not as problematic.
The National Retail Federation predicted earlier this month that holiday retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion nationwide.
Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records, the NRF reported. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.
“The holiday shopping season kicked off earlier this year — a growing trend in recent years — as shoppers are concerned about inflation and availability of products,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a news release.
“Retailers are responding to that demand, as we saw several major scheduled buying events in October. While this may result in some sales being pulled forward, we expect to see continued deals and promotions throughout the remaining months,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.