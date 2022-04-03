The retro-styled McDonald’s at 2326 S. First St. is getting a modern makeover.
Construction and remodeling began in March on the interior and exterior of the restaurant. The drive-thru will remain open during construction.
A building permit issued Feb. 8 by the City of Yakima states interior improvements will include new seating and restroom updates for accessibility; new drive-thru canopies at the existing order speaker; a parking upgrade to meet ADA compliance; and other improvements to the exterior of the restaurant, which had been styled similar to classic McDonald’s restaurants from the 1950s.
“As much as we loved our 1950s look – which I might add was hard to part with – it is necessary to improve our drive-thru, our service area inside, and have updated facilities for those who are disabled,” said Jan Luring, co-owner of 13 Yakima Valley McDonald’s with her husband, Greg.
“It will definitely be a more contemporary look for today’s generation,” Luring added.
The restaurant is expected to re-open in the latter part of May, she said.
