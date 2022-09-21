Reno's on the Runway, the restaurant on the grounds of Yakima Air Terminal, is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reno's will offer food specials, raffles, free soda, discounted merchandise and other specials.
The restaurant at 2012 S. 16th Ave. in the airport's original passenger terminal opened in September 2019. For more information, visit renosontherunway.com or call 509-571-1340.
