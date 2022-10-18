Donnie Foster and his wife, Staci Sainsbury, knew they would be converting the original Yakima airport passenger terminal into a restaurant. They didn’t realize that only months after opening their restaurant, Reno’s on the Runway, it would become a glorified drive-thru window.
“Six months after we opened, we had the pandemic,” Foster said. “We had to go to just using the walk-up window; we lost the restaurant lobby part of the business. We didn’t know what was going on. Everyone was scared. So (customers) only came to the window for 10 months.”
Foster, who is nicknamed “Reno,” and Sainsbury already were operating Staci’s Catering, housed in a building off Washington Avenue on the west end of the airport. They spent quite a bit of time and money renovating the old terminal into Reno’s.
“That (pandemic) shut a lot of this activity at the airport down. We had no business at the catering company. That little walk-up window actually saved us,” Foster said.
“Six months after we opened, we already had bills to the ceiling, employees that we had to pay. It was tough. But me and Staci dug deep, and we got in here and worked it like it was a McDonald’s drive-thru. It was hard, but we did it. We had a big line every day — it was really challenging for us.”
Operations and the outlook for Reno’s have improved quite a bit since then. As Foster sat down to answer a few questions from the Yakima Herald-Republic, he and Sainsbury were ready to celebrate the restaurant’s third anniversary, with a full day of special events planned on Sept. 24.
Foster said they have learned a lot from preparing to open, then operating their own restaurant, at 2012 S. 16th Ave.
Q: How did you come to open this restaurant?
A: The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association, Yakima Chapter 206) came and approached us over at the catering kitchen. It was going to get torn down and turned into hangars or something. But they knew there was 100 years of history here. This is the very first airport terminal in Yakima, from the 1930s and ‘40s.
They didn’t want it to get torn down. They basically approached us because we were already in the food industry with Staci’s Catering, and they wanted to talk about building a restaurant here. They were all pilots, and they wanted a place to fly in and hang out.
It took quite a long time. It was a dusty building and it took two to four years to make this finally go in motion. (Plans) kind of died out and came back around 2018. … They rented this building, they gave us the keys, and we started remodeling. Everybody was like, ‘It’s going to take six years!’ We were kind of scared, but we did it. People started coming when we opened on Sept. 24, 2019, and they started liking it. The feedback was good, and here we are. Sept. 24 was our three-year anniversary.
Q: You can come directly from the hangars?
A: Yeah. You can land right there (off the restaurant’s back patio), or can drive over from your hangar and park right in the back here, open the pilot gate right there. We get quite a few pilots. There’s a board in there, we take their picture when they leave, and it’s stuffed. It’s tripled, the number of photos on there. We needed to make a bigger board.
It’s very frequent. Sometimes we’ll get two to five pilots a day.
Q: Do regular passengers from the airport wander over, too?
A: Here and there. I don’t feel like it happens that much. Here and there you’ll see them walking over here with their briefcase. And they’ve only got like one or two flights going out of that airport now, it’s not really a big airport (for passenger flights).
The general public just turns right in (off South 16th Avenue). We have breakfast and lunch — it’s not really a dinner menu, but a lot of it could be for dinner. Mostly we’ve been open 9-5. We’re doing 10-8 now until the wintertime, then we’ll go 10-4.
Q: Did you have experience working or running a restaurant before?
A: No. (Staci) already had experience. She worked at the convention center, and we had Staci’s Catering for about seven or eight years when they approached us. So I guess I’ve had eight to 10 years of experience at this point.
I’ve done a lot of different things. I did construction, was a machinist at Irwin. Mainly before I got into the food industry, I did a lot of trade jobs, liked tile flooring, stuff like that. Jobs where you had to use your hands and build stuff.
Q: What do you see as the airport’s benefit to the community?
A: One thing I know is, there’s a real special person that’s been around here for a long time, Ken McAllister. He came in awhile back, and he said this (restaurant) is the best thing that’s happened to this airport, which was really nice of him to say.
I kind of agree with him — it’s a small airport, not a lot is really going on here. This is actually bringing people to the airport, getting to see it, exposing it more. I would say that’s good — they can eat while watching planes use the runway. It brings more people down to this area, I think.
Q: What would you say the hardest thing about running your own business is?
A: It never ends. Even when you get home, you’re like, ‘Did I do this? Did I do that?’ It just never ends.
People think it’s easy, but it’s really not. Trying to go to sleep and you’re thinking, ‘Did I leave the back door unlocked?’ or stupid things like that. It’s not a 9-to-5 or 40-hour week thing, it’s around the clock, and I didn’t expect that.
Even with all the construction, we set goals, we do ’em, we accomplish ’em. We’re done for now, let’s just chill out. But then stuff always comes up. The fact that it never ends is a little crazy. We’re still building, we’re still learning.
Q: What did you have to do to turn this building into a restaurant?
A: Full-on renovation. There was no restaurant, it was the old Yakima Airport Terminal, and then it was a beauty salon. So it was a full renovation, top to bottom. No kitchen, no restaurant. So we had to build everything out. We left the exterior how it was — it’s in all those historic pictures in there, on the wall. We wanted to keep it the same.
We tried to keep all the real wood, we just kind of cleaned it off. This type of stuff, these type of building materials, they don’t sell anymore. It’s old. So we really didn’t mess with some things, but in other ways, we did a whole remodel.
Q: What’s your favorite item on the menu?
A: Probably the Reno Sandwich. It’s thinly-sliced pork loin, Muenster cheese and house-made spread on a fresh-baked baguette. It’s about a foot long, it’s pretty big.
I would say the Runway Dip is one of our most popular; we run out of that constantly. A prime rib dip — we roast a big ol’ roast, we cool it, we shred it, and that’s what goes on the Runway Dip. Everything’s homemade, really fresh and good. And we try to do it last-minute so it’s as fresh as possible.
Q: Hobbies or things you like to do when you have free time?
A: That’s the thing, we have so many, but we don’t have the time right now. We’ve been having fun recently traveling in our camp trailer. We enjoy traveling a lot.
