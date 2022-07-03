Offering green teas, black teas, organic tea and spices and gifts, Pudgy’s Tea and Spice opened last month in Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive, No. 280, in Yakima.
Owner Brian Nott said he and his wife would frequently travel to the Cup & Kettle tea and spice shop in Leavenworth, but the pandemic and ensuing rise in gas prices have made trips difficult.
“The last time I was there (this spring) I asked myself, ‘Why doesn’t Yakima have a loose tea and spice store of its own’?” Nott said. “Yakima is a great place to live and there is no reason Yakima doesn’t deserve a shop like this.”
Nott said his business offers unique tea kettles, cups and mugs with an infuser built in; special tea and spice blends not available in grocery stores; and recently added gourmet cheese from Wisconsin. He plans to soon offer espresso, “where we can incorporate our chai teas from open stock to mushroom powder for your latte and many other herbs that go with coffee.”
Also available are the “Tea of the Day,” blooming teas and wild kopi luwak coffee. Kopi luwak is a specialty coffee made of coffee cherries that have been eaten and defecated by a civet.
“I see people enter the shop and are shocked ... pleasantly,” Nott said. “Some people come in and know exactly what they are looking for, while others didn’t know that loose tea and spice was a thing. They love tea and spices, but are used to a grocery store idea of it, and aren’t sure how it works. Which is great, ’cause it’s an educational thing for them. Not to mention, it’s a lot cheaper, and better for you this way.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Phone 509-969-7660. Curbside pickup, in-shop pick and delivery is available via www.yakimatea.com.
