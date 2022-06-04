Two established Yakima businesses — The Planted Home and Yakima Coffee Company — have come together in a new, renovated location.
The two businesses recently held their grand opening at 3512 Tieton Drive, and hope the new location will provide a great place for people to enjoy delicious coffee as well as shop for plants and home goods, said Timi Nugent, owner of The Planted Home.
Previously located further west on Tieton, The Planted Home has indoor and outdoor plants, planters, baskets and new home décor. The combination coffee and plant shop will host an outdoor market the first Saturday of each month, June through October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fresh local produce, baked goods, fresh flowers, outdoor plants, thrifted décor and more from local artisans, Nugent said.
Yakima Coffee Company moved a couple blocks east on Tieton to the new shared location. The business, which opened in 1992, calls itself Yakima’s original drive-thru espresso bar and features 100%, shade-grown organic coffee. Owners Tom and Kasey Andrews grew up in the Yakima Valley and their menu includes hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and baked goods.
The Planted Home is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Call 509-910-0960 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
Yakima Coffee Company is open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Call 509-452-3004 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
