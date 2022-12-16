Unlike merchants accommodating last-minute shoppers, those still scrambling to make Christmas travel plans won’t find any deals and may not find any airplane seats the week before the holiday.
And with mountain snow possible and heavy traffic likely on Interstate 90, travel advice for those driving to their holiday destination can be summed up in two words: Leave early.
With one week until Christmas, the Yakima Herald-Republic examined travel options — including both airplane flights and use of the Bellair Airporter Shuttle — and expected road conditions for the upcoming holiday season.
Only a few airplane seats available
Those who have not bought airline tickets for Christmas travel are running out of time and options, and will pay dearly for whatever seats are available.
Flying on Santa’s sleigh might be easier and cheaper.
“People booking last minute-flights are going to be paying a lot for those tickets,” said Buck Taft, director of the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. “No matter where you are flying out of, last-minute ticket prices are going to be high.”
A look at Alaska Airlines’ seat availability on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, revealed the options which remain between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Alaska Airlines’ flight schedule was chosen because it serves all three airports.
Between Sunday, Dec. 18, and Saturday, Dec. 24, there are exactly two seats left on the daily flights from Sea-Tac to Yakima, departing at 12:45 p.m. One seat was available on Sunday, Dec. 18, and another on Tuesday, Dec. 20, both costing $349.
For those willing to travel on Christmas day, there are five seats remaining on the 12:45 p.m. flight between Sea-Tac and Yakima. The Monday, Dec. 26, flight to Yakima is sold out, but plenty of seats remain from Dec. 27 through 29.
Going the other direction, from Yakima to Sea-Tac, had more options.
More options exist between Tri-Cities Airport and Sea-Tac, with four or five daily flights in each direction.
The limited number of seats available continues the trend of full flights which both Tri-Cities and Yakima airport officials have noticed this fall.
“Historically, the flights between November to January and June to August have been our peak travel seasons,” said Shelby Barrett, administrative assistant at Yakima Air Terminal.
“Last month (November) we reached a 91.7% load factor going to Sea-Tac from Yakima, an astonishing growth from COVID levels which were averaging between 51%-59%,” Barrett added.
While Taft said Tri-Cities Airport does not have November data available, he estimates flights for the past few months have been filled at least 90% to capacity.
“Our flights are currently pretty full … our October load factors were around 90% for all flights, and our long term parking lot was full this Thanksgiving for the first time ever,” Taft added.
The Airporter option
Barrett suggested that if Alaska Airlines does not have seats available on flights between Yakima and Sea-Tac, the Airporter Shuttle bus is another way to make travel connections.
“Typically each year, when the passes get daunting because of the snow, our passenger counts go up,” said Richard Johnson, Airporter Shuttle owner. “And similar to other travel providers, we see a blip in (passenger counts) at Thanksgiving and then a long, gradual rise leading up to Christmas.”
Due to a lack of qualified drivers, there are only three scheduled times in each direction between Yakima and Sea-Tac this year, instead of the four of five routes of previous years, Johnson said.
The bus service leaves the Yakima airport at 5 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, with scheduled arrivals at Sea-Tac 3 hours and 40 minutes later. The shuttle also stops in Ellensburg, Cle Elum and North Bend, depending on passenger loads.
There are also three Airporter buses coming to Yakima each day, leaving Sea-Tac at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and scheduled to arrive at the Yakima airport 3 hours and 35 minutes later.
Seats remain available for the remainder of 2022, Johnson said; for complete schedules and ticket information, visit airporter.com.
He encouraged passengers to catch a shuttle which gets them to Sea-Tac with plenty of time before their flight leaves, as highway conditions and traffic may delay the buses.
“Give yourself enough time to get there and avoid the stress,” Johnson said. “It’s much better to get to Sea-Tac early and wait there than it is to be stuck on the pass or in traffic and miss your flight.”
Johnson said the Airporter Shuttle works with the Washington State Department of Transportation on road conditions and traffic reports, and will inform customers if Snoqualmie Pass or other highway closures will impact their trip to Sea-Tac.
A banner at the top of the Airporter Shuttle website contains the most updated information, he added.
Heavy highway traffic
Speaking of WSDOT, the statewide agency released its annual Christmas weekend travel predictions this past week, and the heaviest traffic volumes are expected on Interstate 90 and Snoqualmie Pass on Friday, Dec. 23, and – especially – Monday, Dec. 26.
WSDOT traffic analysts looked at previous weekends when Christmas fell on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday and predicted the heaviest travel times for the stretch of I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, in both directions.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on that portion of I-90 is expected to peak on Monday, Dec. 26, which many employers provide as a day off. Moderate to heavy congestion is expected between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on eastbound I-90, with peak traffic congestion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Predictions are similar for Monday’s westbound I-90 traffic, which is expected to be moderate to heavy between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and reach peak congestion levels from noon to 5 p.m.
WSDOT officials stressed that severe winter weather, crashes or other emergencies can affect traffic levels both during and beyond the projected congested times, and encouraged drivers to plan ahead by checking the department’s online travel map and mountain pass reports.
"It takes just one reckless person driving too fast, under the influence or not following chain requirements to close a mountain pass for all of us," said Jim Andersen, WSDOT's winter program manager, in a Dec. 12 news release.
"Our crews take great pride in their work and do everything in their power to keep roads open – but we need drivers and truckers to do their part and slow down,” Anderson said.
The advance weather forecast predicts snow the weekend of Dec. 17-18 and continued possibilities for more as Christmas nears, especially over the Cascade Mountains.
National Weather Service predictions indicate snow is likely for Snoqualmie Pass beginning Sunday, Dec. 18. The snow could be heavy at times on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20, with chances of snow continuing throughout the week.
