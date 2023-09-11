Con Sabor Latino 1 is the new Peruvian food restaurant that Juan Zevallos and Christian Ojeda opened in Yakima two months ago.
Their menu features typical Peruvian dishes as well as Mexican food. “We have a lot of variety for all tastes,” Zevallos said.
How long ago did you start your business?
We started two months ago, Zeballos said.
What motivated you to start this type of business?
When we arrived in this state, more than five years ago, we had several purposes in mind and one of them was to introduce Peruvian cuisine to this region, since we both had experience in the culinary field. Thank God, after so much searching, the doors finally opened for us to acquire this place.
What kind of food do you offer?
Our main dish is Peruvian food, however, on our menu, you will find a little bit of everything, and by this we mean Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas, and other varieties, so we have a lot of variety for all tastes.
Why should people visit your restaurant?
For us, the most important thing is quality, both in service and in the product we use to cook. We are authentic in that sense, we like to give the best to our customers and that is what we strive for every day. We also want them to know that this is a family restaurant and this is a space for all those who like to visit us.
How do you evaluate the growth of your business?
It is difficult to make an evaluation at this time because we are still starting, but I think we are making progress, even if it is slow. The important thing is to move forward with all the faith in the world. We know that this is a process and for everyone, it works differently. What we are sure of is that we will do our best to please our clientele.
What are your short-term goals?
First, we want people to give us the opportunity to serve them, we have come here with the illusion of being part of this community. We would like to establish our business here in the valley, and later, why not, open other stores here.
Another of our goals is to support the people of this valley, the homeless who need a hand. At the same time that we receive the blessings, we also want to share them with the community.
What message would you give to those who want to start a business in Yakima Valley?
Every single thing we accomplish in life is directly related to faith, without it nothing is possible. And my advice would be to never lose hope, for anything in the world you refuse to dream. If there is any desire in your heart, it will surely be fulfilled as long as we do not lose faith and dare to act believing in every promise.
Business profile: Con Sabor Latino 1 Owners: Juan Zevallos and Christian Ojeda Type of service: Peruvian and Mexican food Opening date: June 2023 Phone: 509-502-7009 Address: 314 S. Third St., Yakima Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday {related_content_uuid}706db77e-45a7-49d9-a20c-c22ad834ef43{/related_content_uuid}
