Year-round heat protections with more breaks for all outdoor Washington workers could be in place as soon as June.
The state’s Department of Labor & Industries released its proposed rules for working in high temperatures March 21. The proposal outlines temperature thresholds for actions employers must take to protect workers from the heat, as well as paid breaks in hot weather.
Notably, the rules will be year-round and permanent, a change from the last several years where seasonal emergency rules were put in place. That stability familiarizes workers and managers with the costs and rights of doing business. It’s something that advocates, particularly in agriculture, look forward to.
“It will be helpful if we can get the rule with additional comments settled by the production season,” said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
In an email, officials from L&I said they hoped to implement rules by June.
The new rules
L&I officials also noted key changes from its preliminary proposals to stakeholders last summer. Trigger temperatures have been adjusted slightly during the last few months to include mandatory cool-down breaks at certain temperatures. Breaks would come for 10 minutes for every two hours of work in temperatures warmer than 90 degrees and 15 minutes every hour in 100-degree heat.
L&I would also permit alternative cooling controls like fans, misting stations and air conditioning.
Other notable aspects of the rules include the provision of suitably cool drinking water and shaded rest areas by employers when temperatures are above 80 degrees or 52 degrees for workers in non-breathable clothing.
When employees are acclimating to hotter temperatures or experiencing heat waves, they would be closely observed for signs of heat-related illness.
Trigger temperatures
The specific trigger temperatures are still contentious, said Edgar Franks, political director of the independent farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia. FUJ has been advocating for increased heat protections since 2017 and held several public demonstrations on the issue last year.
The proposed trigger temperature is lower than in emergency rules first proposed in 2021, when it was 100 degrees. FUJ has proposed 75 degrees as the heat rule trigger, with hazard pay at 80 degrees and a complete stoppage on work at 90 degrees.
Franks acknowledged that some of those requirements, like hazard pay, may be outside L&I’s purview, but he hopes to see more resources for farmworkers in the future. He said farmworkers engage in demanding, physical labor, which increases body heat even at lower temperatures.
“It’s still a work in progress. The one thing that sticks out the most is how much they’ve lowered the threshold for the emergency rules to kick in. For us, that’s good,” Franks said. “We would like to see the threshold at 75.”
DeVaney said he was unsure what effects the mandatory cool-down periods might have on growers, as work sometimes stops at high temperatures to protect crops. He said he’s still talking to farm owners to understand the impacts.
“Past 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you’re going to be on breaks 25% of the time,” DeVaney said. “That’s going to make most activities uneconomical above 100 degrees.”
Businesses consider the cost
The economic point is critical for business owners. L&I released a Small Business Economic Impact Statement that estimated overall per-business costs of the rules at between $1,301 and $1,571, which it defines as a minor cost increase.
Agricultural businesses were on the higher side of that estimate, between $1,587 and $1,915. Management companies, educational services and local governments would be the hardest hit.
DeVaney worried estimates, particularly for the cost of updating workplace trainings and buying supplies for shade, could be low.
He also advocated for more localized standards depending on factors like humidity, type of work and even the personal health risks individual workers might face. Still, he noted that protecting workers from the health hazards of high heat is important.
“Heat is something employers take seriously and have monitored for a very long time,” DeVaney said. “We agree with the underlying goal.”
Wait and see
Franks was pleased with a broadly applied standard. His concerns lay mainly with enforcement.
“We still have to see how well supervisors and foremen out in the fields will follow the rules,” he said. “There needs to be enforcement and a reliable complaint mechanism that makes workers feel protected.”
Franks said the current complaint system, where workers go to L&I to present problems, can leave workers exposed to retaliation. He hopes for more outreach from L&I to make enforcement more accessible and better incorporate the voices of workers. He said local organizations that represent or are frequently in contact workers could help with that outreach.
“Organizations can help with that complaint process,” Franks said. “That’s something we’d be willing to hash out and work around.”
Washington residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed rules at public hearings held by L&I. Five in-person hearings will occur across the state. The nearest to Yakima is April 26 in Kennewick. A hearing will be held May 4 on Zoom and comments can be submitted in writing until May 11.
“The goal of the public hearing/public comment period is for L&I to hear about concerns related to the rule,” L&I officials said in an email. “Our goal is to have as much engagement from the public as possible, in order to ensure that the final version of the rule produced by L&I is with consideration of broad public perspective.”
