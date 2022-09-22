Workers at Ostrom Mushroom Farms said they were unable to deliver their petition for a union contract to Ostrom management on Wednesday.
During a rally on Saturday, a workers’ committee said more than 70% of workers at Ostrom supported a union. The workers’ committee went to deliver the petition Wednesday around noon, but said management did not discuss their grievances.
“We wanted to talk about working conditions and salaries,” Daniela Leon, an Ostrom worker, said in Spanish.
Workers said they were asked to wait outside and then told to go home for the day because they had violated safety procedures by stepping out of the workspace.
“They were waiting for the CEO and in a little bit, she came out. We waited approximately 40 minutes,” Leon said in Spanish. “When she came out, they started to talk to us about rules that they had. And they didn’t let us say anything, they practically silenced our voice.”
Ostrom Mushroom Farms declined to comment. In August, the company was sued by the Washington state Attorney General's Office for discrimination against domestic workers and women, deceiving workers regarding job requirements and retaliation against workers.
Joceline Castillo, a worker at Ostrom, said that workers had left their workspace during meal breaks in the past and had not faced the same consequences.
Workers said approximately 60 of them went to the office to support the petition delivery and were asked to leave the premises by Ostrom’s CEO.
Workers say that they’ll be able to return to work normally tomorrow.
Agricultural workers in Washington have a right to organize and designate representatives to negotiate employment, but there are no federal collective bargaining protections for agricultural workers under the National Labor Relations Act.
It was the second time workers have tried to deliver a petition to Ostrom's management.
“They should have approached us differently. We went in there peacefully,” Castillo said. “We feel humiliated and neglected.”
Castillo said some H-2A workers were still working inside and did not participate in the attempt to deliver the petition.
