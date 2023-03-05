More than a century ago, the Yakima Daily Republic described Terrace Heights as “2,500 acres of desolate sagebrush land.”
Since then, the East Valley community has evolved, going from fruit orchards to a bedroom community of more than 9,000 people.
“We’re a nice community,” said Linda Sliger, president of the Terrace Heights Community Association. “We have five, six churches, nice little restaurants.”
But with the growth in population and people commuting to Yakima for work, some worry Terrace Heights may become slightly less close-knit as it was in the past.
And for the time being, residents anticipate it will remain an unincorporated part of Yakima County rather than either becoming its own town or part of Yakima.
Like many other communities in the Valley, Terrace Heights owes its existence to irrigation. Specifically, the Selah-Moxee Canal.
George S. Rankin and William T. Clark proposed building the 26-mile canal in 1898 to bring water from the Yakima River at East Selah over to Moxee, where French Canadian farmers were working the land. They were recruited to the area by telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell and his father-in-law, Gardner Green Hubbard.
When the canal became operational — to much fanfare — it opened the door to the development of Terrace Heights. The Central Washington Investment and Power Co. vowed in 1910 that the barren sagebrush would become “one of the garden and show places of America.”
The following year the Yakima County School System built a schoolhouse across the street from the canal to serve the families that moved to the area to start orchards. It became the first school in Terrace Heights and one of 11 built by the county school district between 1885 and 1911.
The schoolhouse would temporarily house Moxee High School after it was destroyed by fire in 1927, and was eventually retired from service as a school in 1945. The Terrace Heights Improvement Association — which would change improvement to community in its name— purchased the building and used it as a civic center and library, functions it still fulfills to this day.
Development over time
Terrace Heights was seen as a place for people to find homes close to Yakima but in a more country setting.
Daina Moore, vice president of the community association, said that when she moved to Terrace Heights in the 1990s, most of the housing was clustered near the golf course, while the northern part was still relatively sparse but offered space for people who wanted livestock.
Sliger came in 1988, first moving into a home in Terraced Estates, which was one of the major subdivisions then.
The community had its own Lions Club, a women’s club and a small newspaper.
The community association continues to manage the civic center — it recently completed a project to pave the parking lot at the building — as well as promote the community.
Terrace Heights’ population has continued to grow, increasing by a third since 2010 — from 6,397 to 9,224, according to data from the most recent U.S. Census data.
Yakima County issued 2,034 building permits for single- and multiple-family housing in Terrace Heights between 2010 and 2022, with the number of permits issued peaking at 222 in 2017.
Part of the growth has been spurred by Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, which led to the growth of the University Parkway apartments by the campus and an influx of medical students and their families.
Others are drawn to the area because of relatively affordable homes and its proximity to Yakima.
One of those is Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, which promotes economic development in the Valley.
“We had specific criteria when we were looking for a place to live,” Smith said. “We wanted a neighborhood that had sidewalks. That’s one of the challenges some of the (older) neighborhoods have in Yakima.”
With small children, schools were another important factor, Smith said, and he was impressed with the East Valley School District.
Another benefit Smith and others have pointed out is the fact that, for people on the day shift, the sun is always at their back during their commutes between Terrace Heights and Yakima.
New businesses
Commercial development also is tied to the population growth, the area's location next to Interstate 82 and a planned east-west corridor that would link Yakima’s East Lincoln Avenue with Terrace Heights. Smith said some businesses have already opened in the area.
One of the newer businesses in Terrace Heights is the Public House of Yakima. Jim Williams decided to open his second taproom — Public House also has an establishment on Tieton Drive — to serve an underserved market.
“Driving over the bridge crossing the Yakima River every morning at 8 and seeing the endless stream of cars headed into downtown and toward the freeway affirms my decision was a good one,” Williams said. “Not to mention I’m basically located in the middle of a growing university campus.”
While Sliger and Moore said the growth has been good for the community, there have been some drawbacks.
Sliger said there is a noticeable increase in litter, and sometimes people racing down the streets.
Also, some of the newer people are not as involved in the community as the older residents. The community association’s nine-member board has about six members right now.
“A lot of (new people), we talk to them, and they don’t even know the library’s here,” Sliger said.
But she encourages people to get involved in the association, which is having its annual membership meeting April 20 at the center. While the meeting is open to all residents, only members — who pay $25 annual dues — can vote on matters.
Annexation unlikely
While there has been talk in the past of Yakima annexing Terrace Heights, as well as having Terrace Heights incorporate, Sliger does not see it happening soon. While Yakima would probably want the university and the businesses to expand its tax base, she doesn’t think the city is ready to take on the added expense of servicing the area.
Yakima doesn’t have any plans at this time to annex Terrace Heights, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.
While Yakima did annex portions of West Valley, Beehler said that was because the city had previously supplied sewer service to the area with the understanding that the land would be brought into Yakima eventually. There is no such arrangement with Terrace Heights.
Plus, it would not be in the city’s financial interests to annex the area.
“Annexation is not a money-maker for a municipality,” Beehler said. “With a lot of the urban nature of Terrace Heights as it has evolved over the past 15 years, it would be quite a challenge for the city to grow in that direction providing garbage and police, when the city has a challenge providing that service to its residents.”
Smith sees incorporation as an eventuality if the area continues to grow, but it would also require improvements to ensure that police and firefighters can properly respond to calls.
