ZILLAH — City of Zillah officials are optimistic the long-awaited completion of a new roadway will lead to more residential and commercial development.
The 2.5-mile-long Vintage Valley Parkway officially opened Tuesday afternoon as Mayor Scott Carmack joined other city and county elected officials, staff and residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Carmack briefly recounted the history of the Zillah Lakes housing development, originally intended to open nearly 15 years ago with a nine-hole golf course and upscale housing.
“When the city annexed this land to start the Zillah Lakes development, it was landlocked. There was no access,” Carmack said. “This parkway will open access to 175 acres of commercial development potential and the construction of 160 new homes.”
Tuesday’s ceremony, which attracted about 50 people on a cloudy and blustery Nov. 1 afternoon, included comments from Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, which along with Yakima County, has supported the Zillah Lakes project from its inception.
Carmack also thanked Ardele Steele, the Zillah planning and community development director whose department helped complete the parkway.
History of Zillah Lakes
Since it was first proposed in 2005, the Zillah Lakes plan in the southwest portion of the city has faced numerous setbacks, including several beyond its control, such as the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic.
First presented to Zillah city officials in 2006, the development was to include 850 upscale homes, town houses and apartments, a nine-hole championship golf course with two lakes, a winery, brew pub, shopping center and RV park on the former farmland.
Developers said the project would attract residents from the west side of Washington looking for a quiet place to retire. City officials embraced the project that potentially could have doubled the size of Zillah, which had a population of about 2,500 at the time.
Fast forward to 2022, and there are about 80 homes and town houses at Zillah Lakes, with room for about 200 more, city officials say.
There has been some commercial development, including a seven-room boutique hotel, a 4,500-square-foot events center and a substation for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Other features at Zillah Lakes include a three-hole executive golf course, a small vineyard, a swimming pool and a walking trail that loops the entire development.
The golf course was limited to three holes to make way for more commercial development, said development consultant and commercial real estate broker Scott Clark.
“From a developer standpoint and a commercial standpoint, this has made it a lot more palpable,” Clark told the Yakima Herald-Republic earlier this year.
Benefits of the parkway
City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum believes completion of the Vintage Valley Parkway and associated infrastructure, combined with convenient access to Interstate 82, will spur commercial development.
Another section of homes is scheduled to start construction soon, Eklund-Grayum said, and he hopes businesses will soon follow.
The parkway parallels I-82 with intersection points near Exits 52 and 50, stretching from First Avenue in Zillah westward to Buena Road. It features sidewalks, streetlights, benches and center medians with vegetation.
Steele, with the city of Zillah, said projections made in 2019 showed Zillah Lakes has the potential to bring upward of $100 million in commercial development.
“That was in 2019,” Steele said earlier this year. “The fact of the matter is when you have a bunch of freeway frontage, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you don’t take advantage of that.”
