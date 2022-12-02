You better watch out, you better not cry, and you’d better get going on that Christmas tree buy.
That’s the advice from Yakima Valley nurseries and U-cut Christmas tree farms, who are seeing steady and early business from people wanting real trees in their homes.
“My advice to customers would be, regarding Christmas trees, probably the sooner, the better,” said Bryan Johnson, owner of Roots Nursery and Landscape in Yakima. “Not as many (businesses) have trees this year, and we don’t have as many as previous years.”
The owner of the West Valley nursery said that as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 28, there were still about 800 trees on site at 6710 Tieton Drive, but business was brisk as people bought trees, wreaths, garland and other Christmas décor.
As the calendar flips to December, the Yakima Herald-Republic took stock of other nurseries and U-cut farms in the area for advice on acquiring a real Christmas tree this year.
A fun family outing
Owners of two U-cut Christmas tree farms in the area say their goal is to provide families with not just a tree, but a fun experience.
Gasseling U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm, located west of Wapato, has 28 acres of trees available for harvesting. But it also has wagon rides, bonfires, s’mores, hot dogs and other refreshments for families — and two reindeer on site for children and adults to enjoy.
Trisha Gasseling, co-owner of the farm with her husband, Patrick, said their fourth-generation farm mainly grows and harvests hops, along with Concord grapes and other crops.
“We jumped into Christmas trees to provide something for people in the wintertime. We have so many pumpkin patches and U-pick orchards around, but not many Christmas tree farms,” Gasseling said.
The farm includes blue spruce, Frasier fir and Nordmann trees, and also has garland, wreaths, tree stands, wooden snowmen and reindeer and other holiday décor available. It is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, until Dec. 18.
“We planted trees about 10 years ago, and they grow about a foot a year. This is our fifth season selling them. We plant every year, and last year was the first year we didn’t have to close early (to preserve trees for the future),” Gasseling said.
“We provide a saw. Once they have chosen their tree, we’ll come pick it up on one of our tractors, shake them and net them — as long as they fit through our netters. We’ve had a few trees this season that are too big!” she added. “If they come out and cut a tree, we have most everything they need to set it up and decorate it in their home.”
In the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County, southeast of Ellensburg, retired foresters Don and Joanne Chance have established the Badger Pocket U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm. Don called his business “a quasi-charity thing” with $10 from the price of every tree sold going to either 4-H, the local Future Farmers of America chapter or a local elementary school.
“We always like to make sure we have plenty of taller trees to choose from,” Chance said. “We’ve already sold 450 trees this year, and they’re going fairly quickly.”
The Chances planted their farm several years ago, and this is the third season it’s been open to the public. As retirees in their 70s, Don joked that the business “has a limited shelf life. But we’ve really enjoyed it.”
A big part of the enjoyment is seeing multi-generational groups of grandparents, their adult children and grandchildren make an afternoon of walking through the fields, cutting down a tree and enjoying the hot chocolate and refreshments at the farm.
“People spend a lot of time in our fields — an hour, an hour and a half. It ends up being a fun family outing,” Chance said. “That’s a lot different than people going to a tree lot or store where the trees are pre-cut.”
“We’ve found that the day after Thanksgiving is pretty busy. There are a lot of families who want to put a tree up that weekend,” he added. “Other tree farms report the same thing, and that the first weekend of December tends to be the busiest.”
Badger Pocket Christmas Tree farm is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 11, with saws and binding rope provided. Local FFA students are available to help haul trees from the field or load them on top of vehicles.
Local nurseries also have trees
Roots Nursery began selling Christmas trees on Nov. 18, the Friday before Thanksgiving, and still has a good selection of Noble fir and Nordmann trees for sale, Johnson said.
“People want to get Nordmann and Noble trees because they are two varieties that last the longest,” he said. “Many of the other varieties don’t hold on to their needles as well.”
Prices of trees vary by height, and the price includes a shakedown of loose and dead needles and a fresh cut off the bottom of the trunk. Roping material is available to help secure the tree to customers’ vehicles, Johnson said.
Another option for fresh Christmas trees is Verdant Nursery, in the WestPark shopping center at 40th and Summitview avenues in Yakima. Co-owner Erin Anderson said her nursery’s selection includes Noble, Turkish and Nordmann fir trees, in addition to high altitude Alpine firs.
“The Alpines are really unique — wild, uncultured trees that are very narrow,” Anderson said. “They often have remnants of their cones at the tips, which give them a cool, woodsy-modern feel.”
Verdant has trees ranging from 8 to 16 feet in height, she added.
“To keep trees fresh, make a fresh cut at the tree base and place the tree in water within an hour,” Anderson said. “Never let the reservoir in the tree stand go dry, and refill with lukewarm water.”
Yakima Valley resident Kevin Quesnell operates three Christmas tree stands — one in Selah, one near the Bearded Monkey music and bike shop in Yakima and another at St. Joe’s Bingo Hall in Union Gap. The latter raises funds for St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School.
While on a run to pick up 125 Grant fir trees near Shelton on Tuesday, Quesnell said it’s been getting harder and harder to find trees to sell.
“It’s much harder. They’ve had some devastating weather conditions,” Quesnell said of his farmers in Oregon and Washington. “But this year, we’ve got some really nice, tall Noble firs available at all three locations that we didn’t have in the past few years.”
Quesnell, who has been selling Christmas trees in the Yakima Valley for 18 years, said he also has Douglas and Noble firs from Oregon this season, and he expects his stands to remain well stocked until the Sunday before Christmas.
Some Yakima Valley businesses that previously offered fresh-cut trees for sale are no longer doing so, including Colonial Lawn and Garden on 1118 W. Washington Ave. in Yakima.
“Our employees always enjoyed doing it, but we’re unable to get enough good quality trees this year,” said Kris Renner, administrative office assistant. “Every year, the trees are becoming harder to find.”
