Nordstrom Rack at Valley Mall in Union Gap will open to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, a year to the day mall officials delighted brand fans by announcing it was coming.
The store is at 1740 E. Washington Ave. at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site. The grand opening celebration Thursday will feature light bites, gift card giveaways, raffles, coffee and more, according to Meliz Andiroglu, spokesperson for Nordstrom.
The festivities will begin prior to opening at 8 a.m., with "treats, beats and more," according to the Nordstrom Rack website. People can enter for a chance to win a gift card, and the first 500 customers will receive a complimentary tote bag.
News media and influencers got early access to the approximately 28,000-square-foot store Tuesday, followed by an invitation-only shopping opportunity capped at 1,500 customers from 4 to 8 p.m.
"We're opening with more than 12,000 pairs of shoes," Andiroglu said Tuesday as a DJ played music and welcomed customers. Those lucky enough to get an early chance to shop were greeted at the doors by dozens of employees waving small Nordstrom Rack flags who cheered and clapped.
Wednesday was a "reset day" so employees could reorganize and restock racks after Tuesday.
The store features name brands at discount prices of apparel, accessories and shoes for the whole family, Andiroglu has said. It features 90% of the same brands available at Nordstrom, including Levi’s, Madewell, Topshop, Dr. Martens, On Running, New Balance and Sam Edelman and more.
Other brands and items spotted Tuesday included Valentino purses, Ted Baker London dresses, Tory Burch shoes and Joe's Jeans for women and men. The store also includes a small home goods section, luggage and a cosmetics area that features Clinique, among other brands.
Nordstrom Rack joins more than 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants at the Valley Mall, which is owned by California-based CenterCal Properties.
