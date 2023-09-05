The Nordstrom brand is returning to the Yakima Valley shopping scene next week as Nordstrom Rack opens Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Meliz Andiroglu, spokesperson for Nordstrom, said the roughly 28,000 square-foot store will feature name brands at discount prices of apparel, accessories and shoes for the whole family.
“Ninety percent of the same brands available at Nordstrom – Levi’s, Madewell, Topshop, Dr. Martens, On Running, New Balance, Sam Edelman and more – are available at Nordstrom Rack at an incredible savings,” Andiroglu said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“We get new deliveries every week, so customers can find new and exciting products every time they visit Nordstrom Rack,” Andiroglu added.
The new store, at 1740 E. Washington Ave., will open at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site, Valley Mall officials announced one year ago. It joins more than 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants at the Valley Mall, which is owned by California-based CenterCal Properties.
Nordstrom started as a shoe store in 1901, and now operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations. Including the new Rack stores in Union Gap, Olympia and Salem announced last year, the company will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack and six Nordstrom stores in Washington state, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
The Seattle-based retailer previously operated a store in downtown Yakima across from the former Yakima Mall, but closed it in 2001 after 40 years of operation in Yakima. The downtown mall closed in 2003.
Nordstrom Rack opens to the public at 9 a.m. Sept. 14, with a grand opening celebration featuring snacks, gift card giveaways, coffee and more. Further information is available at nordstromrack.com.
New Ross location near Target
It's not the only new clothing retailer to expand here this fall. California-based Ross Dress for Less announced a new Yakima location, which will open Oct. 7. The 23,000 square-foot store will be near Target in the Gateway Center at East Lincoln and South Fair avenues.
