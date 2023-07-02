An event to discuss the issues faced by businesses owned by people of color and the resources available to those owners is planned next week in Yakima.
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington is inviting all Black, Indigenous and people of color business owners to two July events: a roundtable discussion on July 6 and a “Listening Day” on July 26.
Both events are free and start at 5 p.m. at OIC’s Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima.
Ernestina Ortiz of OIC said both events are part of the new 509 BIPOC-Owned Business Program in Central Washington.
“The program is brand new and will serve a huge regional population who have been traditionally under-represented in business ownership,” Ortiz wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Ortiz said only 19.4% of the 33.2 million U.S. small businesses are owned by minorities or BIPOC individuals. The 509 program is meant to assist BIPOC individuals with starting their own businesses and strengthening businesses once they’ve been established.
“The program is seeking input directly from BIPOC individuals about their specific needs and will provide specific training, events and resources to meet those needs,” Ortiz wrote.
This is where the two July events will help, she added. The July 6 “Ignite and Thrive: BIPOC Business Roundtable” will bring prospective and current business owners together to network, build community and brainstorm ideas to grow and strengthen their businesses, Ortiz said.
Representatives of regional and state business service agencies will attend to discuss how grants, low-interest loans, training programs and certifications can help businesses start and thrive.
The July 27 Listening Day event is intended for those considering starting a business, those with new start-ups and other business owners who need a business license or assistance. Free business counseling and assistance will be provided to complete the Department of Revenue licensing process.
Although the events are free, online registration is encouraged via Eventbrite. Further information about both events is available by calling Dawn Alford at 509-457-2932 or via email at bipocowned@yvoic.org.
The 509 BIPOC-Owned Business Program is for business owners in Yakima, Grant and Adams counties, Ortiz said, and the July 6 business roundtable is the official launch of the program.
She said the group is in the process of creating a BIPOC-Owned Business directory for the region.
“It will be the only one of its kind in Central Washington,” Ortiz wrote in an email. “It will include BIPOC-owned businesses (for-profit and non-profits) and service providers who are also BIPOC.”
Business owners can register their businesses for free online, and directory will be published on the OIC of Washington website, yvoic.org.
