YAKIMA – Offering different types of seafood and Mexican favorites such as soups and tacos, the Wacky Crab Shack opened three months ago and could soon offer drive-through service and expanded hours.
Manager Samantha Barrera said the restaurant, with its large and prominent sign at 306 S. First St. just south of downtown Yakima, is open 3-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and noon to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Featured items include seafood in a bag; carne asada, chicken, shrimp and fish tacos; burritos and other entrees. Appetizers, children’s meals and desserts also are available; click here for a full menu.
The location, which formerly housed Bamboo Thai Cuisine, the Sunny Side Up Café and other restaurants, has a drive-through lane, and Barrera said it will open soon.
Wacky Crab Shack is owned by the same family which owns the two Nino’s locations in Union Gap and Yakima, Barrera said. For more information, call (509) 367-6313 or visit their Facebook page.
