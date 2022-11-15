Construction and remodeling are underway for Flame & Brew Wood Fired Pizza at 302 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
Located in a former Bruchi’s location, the restaurant is scheduled to open soon, according to posts on social media, with work on the interior observed at the site this past week.
An outdoor sign already is erected at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, with a slogan on the building asking Yakima residents to “Keep Your Eyes on the Pies.”
The Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks and Burgers restaurant moved earlier this year to a new location at 1806 S. First St. in Yakima.
