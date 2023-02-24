The public had its first chance Thursday to comment on the new Hop Hill solar project proposed near Sunnyside.
BrightNight Power, headquartered in Florida, plans to build a 500-megawatt solar energy and storage farm on a 5,000-acre site east of State Route 241 and north of Interstate 82, just east of the Yakima County line in Benton County.
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council met Thursday in Kennewick about the project. EFSEC was created in 1970 to provide "one stop" siting and permitting for large energy projects. It's an independent state agency, with voting members from various state departments.
Advocates of the Hop Hill project, and of solar power in general, praised BrightNight officials for combining energy generation with agriculture, and for the jobs the project would provide in Benton and Yakima counties.
Others, including a Benton County planning department official, said the solar facility is an industrial project that’s ill-suited for rural farmland. Still others questioned where the power generated by the project would be sent.
“Who gets the benefit of the electricity?” asked Ira Johnson of Kennewick. “Do we get it or does Seattle get it? It Seattle gets it, maybe we should put this (project) over there.”
Project details
Four representatives of BrightNight’s Hop Hill project team attended an open house in Kennewick before the public meeting to review details of the project, then gave a presentation during the meeting.
They touted the combination of 8-foot-tall solar panels with grazing for the property, explained how fencing would attempt to accommodate the migration of wildlife, and what would happen to the 500 megawatts of solar energy generated.
Chris Wisser-Tyson said a buyer for 280 megawatts is in place, and there is interest from potential buyers of the rest of the electricity.
Later, after several questions about who would use that power, Wisser-Tyson said it would be distributed through the power grid to users in Washington and parts of Oregon. He didn't name the specific buyer.
“We’d never move the power to southern Oregon or California,” he added, noting it was cost-prohibitive to move it that far.
Wisser-Tyson and Lindsey Hesch said their company would improve the property’s historic use as grazing land, with the shade of thousands of solar panels potentially doubling plant growth and providing as much as a 300% improvement in water conservation.
“We’d like the community to see the solar panels as farm equipment and the sun as a farm resource,” Wisser-Tyson added. “But we know we’ve got some work to do.”
Land use objections
Among those not convinced of Hop Hill’s value to the region are the Benton County commissioners, who passed a solar project moratorium in December 2021.
Michelle Cooke, a planning official with Benton County, said BrightNight initially attempted to submit Hop Hill for county approval before the moratorium took effect, but was unable to file a complete application until March 29, 2022.
“The proposed project is an industrial use, not an agricultural one,” Cooke said. “The county’s priority is to protect its agricultural lands.
“The applicant is asking that EFSEC pre-empt the county’s zoning ordinance,” she added, noting that the date of BrightNight’s application to the state agency – Dec. 22, 2022 – came a year after the moratorium was enacted.
Yakima County commissioners passed a similar solar moratorium in July 2022 to allow the county’s planning department to devise local rules.
Yakima commissioners sent a Nov. 7 letter to EFSEC officials urging them to abide by the moratorium as they considered two solar projects in northeast Yakima County: High Top and Ostrea.
EFSEC staff responded that the applications were submitted before the moratorium was approved and that the state agency previously determined that a moratorium is not a land-use plan or zoning ordinance, which would factor into the panel's consideration.
During Thursday’s public hearing, several representatives of local labor unions voiced their support for Hop Hill and the hundreds of jobs it would create to construct it.
Russell Walker of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, which represents 14,000 members in Washington, Idaho and Alaska, noted the project would provide as many as 300 jobs during its development.
“When a local permitting pathway doesn’t exist for projects such as these, (applicants) are forced to turn to the state permitting process,” Walker said.
Other speakers included Chad Higgins, a researcher and professor at Oregon State University who has studied agrivoltaic systems for the past eight years. Higgins said plants and grazing livestock can benefit from these solar panel facilities.
“I believe these systems are viable, a step forward, and really a win-win-win for rural communities and sustainable energy,” he added.
Thursday’s public information meeting and land-use consistency hearing were two of the early steps in EFSEC’s process. The next step is an environmental review.
For more information about the Hop Hill project and its approval process, visit efsec.wa.gov, click on the energy facilities tab and select the Hop Hill project. A link to the BrightNight application, including a YouTube video on the proposal, is available there.
