ZILLAH – After several years of online sales and working from home, a young entrepreneur has opened a retail store where the public can buy her desserts and candy creations.
Alyssa Garza’s business, Treats by Aly, recently opened at 610 Railroad Ave., just south of downtown Zillah. Homemade treats such as chocolate covered strawberries, caramel apples, cake pops and floral arrangements with edible strawberries are available, along with lemonade, Red Bull drinks and other beverages.
Garza said she started an online business from home, when she was 18, as “more of a side job and hobby.” It continued while she attended Yakima Valley College, but became a full-time, seven days a week job when she took a quarter off from her studies.
Other businesses, mostly coffee shops and mini marts, began to carry her sweet treats, starting with Sip on First Espresso in Yakima, Garza said. Today her cake pops and candies are found at 22 locations across the Yakima Valley.
The 21-year-old reached a point where she had to decide if she would return to school or find a physical location to run Treats by Aly full-time, and she chose the latter.
“Being at home wasn’t going to do it anymore due to the demand,” Garza said, and she found a business location in downtown Zillah.
“I live in Zillah and love the community and area. At the time I was starting my business most of my clients were from the nearby areas so Zillah was a good choice for us,” she added. “Now we have clients from all over Washington state that come see us and drive down. We also offer shipping and we’ve shipped to many states all over the U.S.”
After a busy Christmas season, Valentine’s Day is another big holiday for purchasing treats and candy, Garza said, noting chocolate covered strawberries and cake pops are popular choices for Feb. 14.
Garza said she learned to make her treats on her own, through practicing every day and watching videos online.
“I started doing this for fun since I found interest in it, but never in a million years did I think it would be my full time job now and I’d be running a business,” she added. “I’ve learned that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”
Treats by Aly is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit treatsbyaly on Instagram.
