Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership.
Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden.
“Our banquet rooms have been renovated and are available for meetings,” Holestine said Wednesday. “There have been renovations and upgrades throughout the hotel.”
The hotel, located kitty-corner from the Yakima Convention Center, includes a pool, outdoor patio area and the Eighth Street Bistro restaurant. Open to both guests and the public, it offers breakfast and dinner, with lunch possibly being added in the future, Holestine said.
For reservations or more information, call 509-494-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.