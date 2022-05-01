SUNNYSIDE – A new look and new menu items are among the changes new owners have brought to Bob’s Drive In, a longtime favorite on the Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.
Brittan Moore and her fiancé Joe Tovar are co-owners, having bought the business from Mary and Bob De Graaf earlier this year.
“We took over on March 2nd,” Moore said. “We wanted to keep the tradition going, to keep the history there.”
The business goes back to 1947, Moore said, and longtime owner Bob Hall bought the drive-in around 1960.
Physical changes to the business at 108 Yakima Valley Highway include a remodeled lobby, repainted interior and a new mural on the south wall outside the building, Moore said.
Among the new burgers added to the menu, available at the Bob’s Drive In Facebook page, are the Blackened Blue cheeseburger (with blue cheese), Firehouse burger (jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and spicy sauce) and Smorgy burger, which adds a fried egg, ham and bacon. A portion of the sales from these items benefit local police, firefighter and veterans organizations, Moore said.
The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Call (509) 837-6913 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.