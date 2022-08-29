WAPATO — Customers seeking just about anything for their vehicle, from batteries to spark plugs to windshield wipers, have a new spot to find it in Wapato.
O’Reilly Auto Parts has a new store in a new building at 708 W. First St., just off U.S. Highway 97. Manager Raul Orosco said the store has been busy since it opened June 18.
“It’s been nice. We’re here to serve the community, and a lot of people already have stopped in,” said Orosco, who grew up in Wapato and has worked more than two decades in the automotive business.
The business has eight employees, all of whom live in the Wapato and Toppenish area, Orosco said. It is located across the street from Fiddle’s Coffee House.
A grand opening celebration lasts through Tuesday, Aug. 30, O’Reilly officials announced in a news release. A donation to Noah’s Ark Homeless Shelter will be made on behalf of the entire company.
O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in 1957 and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories, with more than 5,600 stores across the United States.
The Wapato store is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Call the store at 509-877-9358 or visit oreillyauto.com for more information.
