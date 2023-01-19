A new hotel might be built near the Yakima Convention Center, and it's not the only change in the works for the entrance into downtown Yakima from Interstate 82, city and tourism officials say.
The city of Yakima is working with the chamber and a Utah developer to bring a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel to the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Yakima Avenue, Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said.
The developer, Lot 6 Group of Holladay, Utah, is considering a 120 to 150 room hotel at 10 N. Ninth St., contingent on a deal for the chamber building and the city-owned parking lot bordered by Eighth and Ninth streets and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, Harrison said. The Dairy Queen restaurant property would not be part of a land deal, he said.
Lot 6 Group already owns another Marriott-brand hotel in Yakima, the nearby Fairfield Inn and Suites at 137 N. Fair Ave.
“It is my understanding that the hotel developer has reached an agreement with the chamber for acquisition of its building,” Harrison said. “The city is awaiting a purchase offer for the balance of the city’s property in this designated area.”
Harrison and John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, both say additional downtown hotel rooms are needed to house those attending conferences and other events at the recently remodeled Yakima Convention and Event Center at 10 N. Eighth St.
“A new headquarter hotel would greatly complement our newly expanded center,” Cooper said. “SpringHill Suites will bring a new level of contemporary style and quality to the lodging options around the center and make Yakima a more competitive city for conventions and events.”
“The lack of quality hotels near the convention center has been regular feedback from potential conventions looking at booking their conference there,” Harrison added.
A private developer is turning the former Gateway Hotel in that area into an apartment building and retail shops.
Parking space shortage
One issue if the SpringHill Suites deal goes forward is the loss of the parking lot adjacent to the convention center.
“Even without the new hotel we have a great need to expand our parking,” Cooper said of the convention center. “Currently we have around 340 spaces and for a building this size we need at least double that.”
An example of the demand for parking was seen last week as the 80th annual Northwest Cherry Growers Institute was held there on Jan. 13. Adjacent parking lots both north and south of Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way were filled, and many vehicles were parked on both sides of Eighth Street from Yakima Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Harrison said there are several options to replace the lost parking, including a potential parking deck over the city lot north of Pendleton Way.
“The city is exploring a parking deck over the surface lot that could be used to replace other parking spaces lost as a result of the development. It is too preliminary to know what that count would be,” he added. “We have not received a full site plan yet, but conceptually the hotel would be able to provide for its own parking on the site of the development for its users.”
Harrison stressed that the hotel is only a possibility at this point, pending a land deal being worked out between the city, Chamber of Commerce and the potential developer. Representatives of Lot 6 Group could not be reached for comment.
Apartments could be available this spring
While plans for a new hotel on East Yakima Avenue remain tentative, the conversion of an existing hotel building, lobby and pool continue next door at 9 N. Ninth St.
A 190-appartment community called 9 North is being developed by Fortify Holdings of Portland, which specializes in converting former hotels into rental housing units.
Robert Jacobs, regional manager of Fortify Holdings, said one- and two-bedroom apartments at the former Gateway Hotel — previously a Howard Johnson — will be available beginning this summer.
“These units will be completely renovated with floor to ceiling tile in the bathrooms, full kitchens, new plumbing and electrical fixtures and a separate bedroom space,” Jacobs said. “They have been completely gutted and will be entirely new spaces.
“We anticipate the first phase (of remodeled apartments) will be available to lease in the second quarter of 2023, and the remainder of the project will be available to lease a few months later,” he added.
The apartments are not targeted to a specific group of renters, Jacobs said. They will be open to the general public to lease at market rates, which have not been determined yet.
He said the hotel’s outdoor pool will be updated and the amenities around it will be refurbished. Eventually, a commercial component will be part of the property, such as a coffee shop or restaurant, Jacobs added.
The Gateway Hotel, which closed at the end of October 2021, was sold shortly afterward for $6.4 million, according to the “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter published by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert. She noted the hotel was built in 1977 and has nearly 25,000 square feet of space on the main level.
City Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun said a land use plan for the site, which included a reduction in the required number of parking spaces, was approved March 16, 2022, and building permits have since been issued for the project.
According to its land use application filed with the city, Fortify Holdings is a multifamily residential developer with projects throughout the Northwest that “specializes in converting under-performing hotels into high-quality, single-room occupancy apartments designed to improve and expand cities’ housing options in their central business districts and commercial cores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.