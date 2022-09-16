YAKIMA – Chipotle, a nationwide Mexican food chain, has returned to Yakima as its new store at 2416 W. Nob Hill Blvd. opened Friday.
The restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will feature the “Chipotlane” drive-thru, a drive through lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders, the company announced in a news release.
The first 50 people in line Friday morning received complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Guests who sign up for the Chipotle Rewards program will receive a free order of chips and guac after their first purchase, the company announced.
The Yakima Chipotle is one of several national chain restaurants to open within the past few years in the Rainier Square area, which has been redeveloped by the Hogback Development Company. Recent arrivals include Mod Pizza, The Habit Burger Grill and Crumbl Cookies.
Chipotle previously operated a Yakima restaurant at 1905 S. First St.
