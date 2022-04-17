Remodeling and preparations at the new Ace Hardware store at 401 S. 40th Ave. in Yakima are nearly complete, and its doors are expected to open later this week.
The nearby Ace Hardware at 3700 Tieton Drive, owned by Brad Christianson, is schedule to move into the new location this week, an assistant store manager said. The current location’s last day was Saturday, April 16, and the new store’s “soft opening” is planned on Thursday, April 21, he said. A grand opening event will be scheduled in the near future.
A former Albertson’s grocery store, the new Ace Hardware will be three times the size of the former location and feature an extensive garden section/nursery, hunting and fishing gear, hardware and home improvement materials.
The property was purchased for $3 million in late July 2021, according to documents filed with the Yakima County Auditor’s office.
Ace Hardware’s website already lists the new address, with a phone number of (509) 972-4400.
