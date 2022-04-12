More snow is in the forecast this week in Yakima as a week of faux spring continues.
The Yakima area saw another half inch of snow on Tuesday afternoon, based on unofficial readings by Yakima Herald-Republic staff, with hail reported in the Lower Valley.
That followed a half inch of snow in Yakima on Monday that affected highway travel in the region.
There’s a 40% chance of snow Wednesday, with a 20% chance of snow and rain overnight into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 27 Wednesday night and 23 Thursday in Yakima.
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Friday, with a 50% chance of rain and snow on Saturday.
