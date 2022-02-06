Remember March 2020 when Washington state shut down? The COVID-19 “Stay at Home” order forever changed the world of work. Companies that had never considered telework before sent their staff home and expected business to carry on.
By definition, remote work, or telework, is a work arrangement that allows a worker to complete their tasks from home or other locations. Today, it is estimated that 40% to 59% of U.S. workers are remote workers, according to online business bank NorthOne. Finance, insurance, management, technology, health care and education companies offer the most remote work opportunities, according to Owl Labs, a video conferencing firm.
This is great news for people in rural communities like our own. And thanks to the Washington Rural Online Initiative (WROI), job seekers in south-central Washington may be able to access remote jobs with prestigious companies without leaving their hometown. Likewise, the WROI offers companies across the nation a new option for recruiting and retaining talent.
Thanks to a partnership between Washington State University Extension, the Association of Washington Business Institute and Utah State University, the Washington Rural Online Initiative includes a training program called the Remote Worker Certificate.
The Remote Worker Certificate is a four-week, 30-hour course comprised of nine online modules addressing topics like communication, workflow, productivity and time management, compliance, critical thinking and more. Students attend one interactive online workshop each week with a coach and other participants (about 20 in all). The rest is project-based work on their own time.
Upon completion, graduates receive a Remote Worker Certificate testifying to their abilities as an effective remote worker, whether as an employee, entrepreneur or freelancer. They will also join a growing alumni network and receive job postings, tips and additional information.
The certificate was piloted by Microsoft and Frontier Behavioral Health and funded by STCU and AvistaFoundation. Curriculum has proved effective in real business for preparing individuals for real telework.
There are some basic eligibility requirements:
• A reliable broadband internet connection with download speed of at least 10 Mbps.
• A working web camera and microphone.
• Basic computer skills including the ability to send an email, download or upload files, and complete basic tasks in a word processing or spreadsheet program.
• Familiarity with MS Office (especially Word and Excel) as well as Google docs.
The training costs $299 per person. Classes are held monthly and will begin again on March 7. Interested applicants may be eligible for aid through federal grant programs managed in our region locally by People For People. To apply, email remotework.certificate@wsu.edu. The deadline is March 2.
If you are a business interested in connecting with graduates of this new program, email michelle.smith@co.yakima.wa.us and we’ll make the appropriate connections. The South Central Workforce Council is here to connect job seekers and businesses in our region.
