Some good news for fans of the El Porton restaurants in the Yakima Valley: After being severely damaged by a Labor Day weekend fire, the Union Gap restaurant will reopen in 2023.
Owner Rodrigo Galvin said he hopes to reopen the El Porton at 2512 Main St. by the summer. A temporary roof has been built over the restaurant to replace the severely burned roof and to protect the interior over the winter. Construction is expected to begin when the weather improves.
The Sunday, Sept. 4, fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. and started on the restaurant’s roof, causing an estimated $1.8 million in damage, Yakima Fire Department officials stated. Everyone was evacuated safely.
El Porton restaurants remain open in Yakima and Zillah; visit elportonyakima.com or elportonzillah.com for more information.
