The Mercedes and Family restaurant has moved to Front Street in downtown Yakima.
The Gomez and Guzman families aren’t kidding with the name of their Mexican restaurant. Three generations are involved with operations of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant, now located at 7 N. Front St. Among the family members operating the eatery are Mercedes Guzman, her son Erik Gomez and his son Alex Gomez.
The business moved last month from 2201 W. Lincoln Ave. and is now based downtown, Alex Gomez said.
He noted the downtown location previously was known as Erik the Mercedes Kid, which opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The family restaurants have been consolidated into one location.
The menu features tacos, burritos, sopitos, tamales and tortas with a variety of meats and toppings. Alex said in honor of the new location, Mercedes and Family is offering a free horchata, a sweet rice drink, with several menu items.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 509-965-9193 or visit the Mercedes and Family Facebook page.
