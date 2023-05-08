Mason McCurley said he and his family have been close with the Clary family over the years as both have sold and serviced cars across Eastern Washington.
The two families will be even closer in Yakima as McCurley Subaru plans to build a much larger showroom, service facility and dealership adjacent to Bud Clary Toyota in Union Gap.
Moving from its 506 W. Fruitvale Blvd. location in Yakima, Mason McCurley said his family will built a 39,000-plus-square-foot facility off the northeast corner of Goodman Road and Valley Mall Boulevard, across the street from Costco.
“We were running out of room with the land Frank (Stewart) owned, and the showroom is in a separate building from the service department,” McCurley said. “The new site will have 20 bays to service cars, almost double the amount of the current facility, and all the modern amenities.
“We want it to be a place customers will want to go and wait while their vehicle is being serviced,” he added.
The McCurley family bought the former Stewart Subaru dealership in November 2021, adding to its array of Tri-Cities dealerships that sell new Cadillac, Chevrolet, Honda, Mazda, Mercedes and Subaru vehicles.
“(Yakima) was the very first store my wife and I bought on our own,” McCurley said. “It worked out wonderfully — Frank Stewart had a well-established business and was looking to retire, and I was looking to expand into the Yakima area … sometimes things come together perfectly.”
In July, the McCurleys worked with the city of Yakima to sell the Fruitvale dealership property for future use as bus storage, maintenance and enhancement of services and infrastructure for Transit Division vehicles. This could allow the city to use alternative fuels for its Yakima Transit buses, and eventually other city vehicles, city officials said.
The McCurleys have been leasing the Fruitvale site from the city until its new facility is built. Mason McCurley said general contractor Mountain States Construction hopes to begin work this summer, with a grand opening targeted for spring 2025.
There are 41 employees at McCurley Subaru of Yakima, and “with the increased volume we’re estimating, I’m sure we’ll increase the number of team members” at the new facility, McCurley said.
The McCurleys bought 10 acres of land in Union Gap and plan to use about 7 acres for the new Subaru dealership, Mason McCurley said. Two parcels on either side of the dealership will be saved for future development.
For more information, call 509-248-5494 or visit mccurleysubaruyakima.com.
