A free online webinar outlining a new machine operator apprenticeship program is set for 9-10 a.m. Feb. 24. The webinar is presented by the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee, a nonprofit that provides apprenticeship programs at no cost to manufacturing and production employers in Central Washington.
The new program was specifically developed for fruit, juice, dairy, beer, wine and meat processing companies in the Yakima Valley region. This 18-month registered apprenticeship offers six food processing classes, 30 college credits and reduced tuition for attendees, on-the-job flexible training, and upon completion a nationally recognized journeyman credential.
Both union and nonunion shops are invited to explore the program. Classes include safety and sanitation, quality assurance and inspection, food science, food manufacturing technology, and industrial maintenance and mechatronics.
Interested companies can register now for this virtual meeting at https://bit.ly/340VAnF.
