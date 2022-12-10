Balanced Eco Refillery has opened inside Glenwood Square shopping center at 5110 Tieton Drive in Yakima. It offers household cleaning, personal care products and other items without single-use plastic containers and other wasteful packaging.
Owner Jaimie Elmo said her store has limited hours since she and her husband both work full-time jobs and have young children at home. But she is encouraged by the reception her store has received since it opened last month.
“This is my first business, so it’s going good so far,” Elmo said. “It’s a passion of mine — I love health and bringing healthy options to people in our community.”
The store allows customers to bring their own container, or reuse a donated container available in the store, for liquids like cleaning products, lotions, shampoos and conditioners. Customers are charged by the ounce, Elmo said. Dish washing kits, facial care kits and even toilet bowl cleaning bombs also are available.
She said Balanced Eco Refillery is the first zero-waste or low-waste store in Central Washington, with a few such businesses available west of the Cascades and another in Spokane.
The store’s grand opening was on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and its hours are posted monthly on the Balanced Eco Refillery Facebook page or on its Instagram account, @BalancedYakima.
Hours for December are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 19 and 30, and from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 16. The store, accessible through Entrance 3 of Glenwood Square in Unit 253 (next to Xochimilco Mexican Restaurant), also is open by appointment, Elmo said. She plans to launch a website later this month.
Business tidbits
• Dollar General opened a store at 1005 Plaza Way in Grandview last month, according to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 877-463-1553.
• A spokesperson for the Valley Mall in Union Gap said the Fuji Asian fusion restaurant planned in the former Old Country Buffet building is projected to open during the first quarter of 2023.
• In other Valley Mall news, Nordstrom Rack is expected to break ground soon and hopes to open in late August or early September 2023 — just in time for back-to-school shopping, the spokesperson said.
• A city of Yakima building permit was issued Nov. 14 for the footing and foundation of a new hotel at 2424 W. Nob Hill Blvd., in the Rainier Square shopping area. It will be located directly west of the recently-opened Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.