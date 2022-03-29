Blossoming cherry trees, the roar of lawn mowers and sunny evenings are signs that spring has arrived in the Yakima Valley.
There’s something else prospective home buyers are anxious to see this spring: more for-sale signs on residential properties. Real estate professionals say the recent trend of high demand for Yakima County homes is continuing into 2022.
“The inventory numbers are much less than we’d like to see, but spring is the time when we start to see more people listing their homes,” said Russ Redfield, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway’s Yakima office. “When the weather warms up, people start to go to the market.”
Tom Trepanier, owner of Windermere Real Estate, 4002 Englewood Ave., said the usual spring boost in people listing their homes is much needed.
“Right now we have 353 residential Yakima County listings, but only 153 are active. There are 200 pending sales — they’re already gone,” Trepanier said. “It’s not very much inventory at all.”
Redfield said home sales data from the past 2-3 years shows all real estate firms with record numbers of closings, and the early numbers for 2022 indicate that trend should continue.
Data for the first two months of the year, provided by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert through her newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source,” shows both residential sales numbers and average home prices with double-digit percentage increases over the same 2021 timeframe.
There were 254 home sales in January 2022, compared to 197 one year ago, a 29% increase, according to Wilbert’s data. Residential home sales slowed a bit to 201 in February 2022, but the first two months of the year remain a combined 16.4% higher than January and February 2021.
Home prices for the first two months of the year also have increased over 2021 data, with an average sale price of $321,758 in 2022, a 10.8% increase over 2021’s average of $290,446.
The basic economic rules of supply and demand account for the rise in prices, Redfield said.
“Anytime you have competition, anytime you have low inventory of homes and a large number of interested buyers, you’ll see that happen,” he said of the price increases.
The same trend holds true for the Lower Valley, according to statistics recently released by the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors.
February 2022 saw 35 homes sold in the Lower Valley, compared to 23 in February 2021, and the average sales price saw a substantial increase, from $321,900 to $400,600, according to Emanuel Ochoa, the association’s communications and marketing director.
Yakima Valley homes remain attractive
Besides the low inventory of homes, several factors have increased the demand for Yakima Valley residential properties, local real estate professionals say.
Redfield has noticed more out-of-town interest in Yakima Valley listings as news of the region’s good weather and relative affordability reaches western Washington, the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
“I think we’re finally getting some national attention on this being a great place to live and to retire,” Redfield said. “We have a good cost of living, four seasons, are in a beautiful region — we have everything they’re looking for.
“And when you look at the increase in working remotely due to the COVID pandemic, that’s helped our area as well. People realize they can live and work from wherever they want,” he added.
Trepanier, of Windermere, pointed to the limited number of new homes being built, and the relatively high costs of those homes.
“I think the demand is there because most of the sales are in the resale market — there’s little if any affordable new housing,” Trepanier said. “New housing starts at about $350,000, $400,000.”
It’s not only Realtors who have seen an increase in business over the past few years. Will Harris, owner of Sunrise Home Inspections in Yakima, has seen his schedule get busier during the seven years he’s operated his business.
“It’s a much higher inventory (of home inspections) right now than I’m used to at this time of year,” Harris said. “It’s been a steady year over year increase in the amount of inspections.”
While most financial institutions require home inspections as part of the mortgage process, Harris said they’re also a way buyers can obtain an honest assessment of what they’re buying.
“A lot of homes in the Yakima area are from the 1970s, 1960s or older,” he added. “It just behooves a person to learn about the home they’re getting.”
Interest rates
While Trepanier said interest rates remain relatively low for home loans, the national average has been rising a bit since rates were in the 3% range last year.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week as the 30-year loan rate climbed to its highest level since January 2019.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.42% from 4.16% last week. They’ve risen more than a half-point in the past two weeks. That’s a sharp contrast from last year’s record-low mortgage rates of under 3%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.17%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 3.63% from 3.39% last week, the Associated Press reported.
