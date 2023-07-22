The new 509 BIPOC-Owned Business Program will host its second event this month to help Black, Indigenous and people-of-color business owners advance their business or get it established.
After hosting a roundtable discussion of issues facing BIPOC business owners, the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington will have a Licensing Day event from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
The free event takes place at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima.
Licensing Day is intended for those considering starting a business, those with new start-ups and other business owners who need a business license or assistance, said Ernestina Ortiz of OIC. Free business counseling and assistance will be provided to complete the Department of Revenue licensing process.
Although the Licensing Day event is free, online registration is encouraged via Eventbrite. Further information is available by calling Dawn Alford at 509-457-2932 or via email at bipocowned@yvoic.org.
On July 6, the 509 BIPOC-Owned Business Program hosted a roundtable discussion event for BIPOC-owned businesses and vendors in Adams, Grant and Yakima counties.
Several dozen businesses participated in the event, also held at the Beauchamp Center, and speakers included Anthony Peterson, CEO of OIC of Washington, and Jeremy Lopez, business training manager of OIC of Washington.
The event, with the theme of “Ignite and Thrive,” included BIPOC-owned vendors Centerpoint Language Services (interpretive services), CIRCA 9021 Communications (program and event consulting), Elijah Alfred (photography), Graze Craze (catering) and Melany Peterson (live music and entertainment).
A panel discussion featured BIPOC entrepreneurs Kylee Wyckoff, owner of Kylee Braids; Etoy Alford Jr., attorney and owner of Alford Law Offices; and Jessy Orozco and Manuel Rivas, co-owners of Le Mercantile in downtown Yakima. The panel was moderated by Dawn Alford, owner of CIRCA 9021 Communications.
Both July events and new 590 BIPOC-Owned business directory are among the initiatives underway to promote minority-owned businesses in Central Washington, Ortiz wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Ortiz said only 19.4% of the 33.2 million U.S. small businesses are owned by minorities or BIPOC individuals. The 509 program is meant to assist BIPOC individuals with starting their own businesses and strengthening businesses once they’ve been established.
Business owners can register their businesses for free online, and the directory will be published on the OIC of Washington website.
