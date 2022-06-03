Volunteers and mentors are needed for Lemonade Day, a youth entrepreneurship program that is expanding to Yakima County.
Since 2007, more than 1 million kids have learned about business ownership by participating in Lemonade Day and hosting a lemonade stand in their community, and this year, Yakima Valley children will be able to join the event.
A training session for volunteers and mentors is planned for from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St. in downtown Yakima, according to a news release.
Mentors guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app (found on Apple Store My Lemonade Day App ) or with workbooks. Young people learn how to plan, launch and operate a business. Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.
Verlynn Best, CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, called Lemonade Day a “great program to learn about how to run a business.”
Further details about the Lemonade Day site, date and prizes for children who concoct the best-tasting recipe will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org/yakima.
